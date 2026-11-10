We Earn Our Stripes: A Veterans Day Tribute to Black Americans Who Served

By Tyrone D. Taborn

Watch the Video: We Earn Our Stripes | A Veterans Day Tribute

Every Veterans Day, we pause to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. We recognize their courage, sacrifice, and commitment to defending our nation. But as we celebrate their service, I believe we must also remember an important part of American history that has too often been overlooked: the contributions of Black Americans who fought for this country, even when the country did not always afford them the freedoms and opportunities they were defending.

From the Revolutionary War to today's military, Black Americans have answered the call to serve. The Buffalo Soldiers, Harlem Hellfighters, Tuskegee Airmen, Montford Point Marines, and countless others helped shape our nation's military history. Many served during periods of segregation and discrimination, fighting for freedom abroad while facing injustice at home. Their courage and contributions are not separate from American history. They are an essential part of it, and their stories deserve to be remembered.

Years ago, I began looking for a song that specifically honored Black Americans in the military. I wanted something that recognized their patriotism, sacrifices, and the important role they played in defending our nation. I searched, listened, and looked for a musical tribute that captured that history, but I couldn't find what I was looking for. So I decided to write one myself.

This was long before Suno and the other artificial intelligence tools that make creating music easier today. Back then, we did it the old-fashioned way. I wrote the lyrics, shared them with other songwriters, listened to their suggestions, and incorporated their input. Then I sent the words to my good friend David, who put music behind the lyrics, hired the band and singers, and brought the entire production together. The result was a song called We Earn Our Stripes.

The title says a great deal about the people we wanted to honor. Black Americans earned their stripes through service, sacrifice, discipline, and courage, often under circumstances that tested their commitment to a nation still struggling to fulfill its promises of equality. Their contributions helped strengthen our military, expand opportunities for future generations, and demonstrate that patriotism has never belonged to any one race or community.

I have always believed that preserving history means more than simply recording names and dates. It means finding ways to connect people with the experiences of those who came before them. Music has that power. A song can introduce a younger generation to a forgotten story and remind veterans and their families that their sacrifices still matter.

This Veterans Day, I dedicate We Earn Our Stripes to all veterans, with a special salute to the Black men and women whose service has too often gone unrecognized. Honoring their history does not diminish anyone else's contribution. It gives us a fuller understanding of the people who helped defend this nation.

I invite you to listen, share the song with a veteran, and help keep these stories alive. To every veteran, thank you for your service. And to the generations of Black Americans who helped keep our nation strong, your sacrifices matter, your history matters, and you earned your stripes.

Watch and Share the Video: We Earn Our Stripes