Your BEYA Moment: Share It. Celebrate It. Inspire Others.

Every year, the BEYA STEM Conference becomes a powerful fusion of purpose, passion, and possibility. From the grand stage where legends are honored to the quiet moments of mentorship and discovery in breakout rooms, BEYA is not just an event—it’s a movement.

We want to hear your BEYA moment.

Was it the standing ovation for a mentor who opened doors for you?

A chance meeting that led to your dream job?

The moment you saw yourself reflected on stage—and realized you belonged?

Or maybe it was a conversation that changed how you saw your future in STEM.

Whatever it was, that moment matters. And your story could light the way for the next generation.

Tell Us Your Story

We’re collecting video and audio testimonials from BEYA attendees—past and present—to highlight how this community has shaped lives, careers, and legacies.

Submit your BEYA story here: https://testimonial.to/celebrate-beya-through-your-story

Record a message, upload a video, or share a quick reflection in your own words.

Whether you’re a student finding your first STEM role, a professional giving back, or a trailblazer receiving national recognition—your voice adds power to the BEYA narrative.

Why Your Voice Matters

STEM Life Magazine exists to educate, entertain, and empower a digital generation navigating the world through AI, the Metaverse, and beyond. By spotlighting stories like yours, we bridge innovation and humanity—making sure STEM equity is not only celebrated, but documented.

Your BEYA moment might just inspire someone else’s beginning.

Want to be featured in STEM Life?

Select submissions will be highlighted in upcoming issues of STEM Life Magazine, across STEM City USA, and shared at BEYA 2026 and beyond.

So go ahead—tell us:

What was your BEYA moment?

Why did it matter?

And how has it shaped who you are today?

Submit now: https://testimonial.to/celebrate-beya-through-your-story

Let’s archive this legacy together.