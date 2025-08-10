In my lifetime, I have watched women I know endure abuse—abuse that never began with a single explosive act, but with small, almost imperceptible steps. A push that seemed dismissible. A slap framed as a moment of anger. A cutting remark disguised as “just words.” Over time, these small acts piled up until the abuse became a daily reality—and in some cases, it claimed lives.

What made it so dangerous was the pace. Little by little, the boundaries of what was acceptable shifted, until the unacceptable became normalized.

I fear we are seeing this same dangerous pattern now—not in the shadows of a home, but in the open spaces of society, and aimed squarely at communities of color.

Little by little, subtle messages are woven into hiring decisions, promotions, and public discourse—suggesting that the positions we hold, the leadership roles we earn, and the innovations we contribute are somehow undeserved. Little by little, our work is questioned more harshly, our successes celebrated less loudly, our presence met with quiet resistance.

And little by little, too many remain silent.

The toll is both personal and systemic. On a personal level, these messages chip away at confidence, self-worth, and ambition. On a systemic level, they weaken the STEM pipeline. When young people of color grow up hearing—directly or indirectly—that they don’t belong in certain spaces, it shapes their career choices, their willingness to take risks, and their belief in their own potential.

Worse still, when a generation internalizes these ideas, the harm often turns inward. People begin to resent those who look like them, because they’ve been taught to believe that success is scarce, and dignity is conditional.

This is not just a social issue—it’s a STEM issue.

Diversity is not a “nice-to-have” in science, technology, engineering, and math—it’s the engine of innovation. Every breakthrough, from medical devices to clean energy solutions, benefits from perspectives shaped by different lived experiences. When we allow subtle, persistent erosion of inclusion, we don’t just fail individuals; we cripple progress.

So, what do we do? We stand. We speak. We act—deliberately and consistently. We take pride in who we are, in the histories that brought us here, and in the people whose shoulders we stand on. We make visible the contributions of underrepresented innovators, past and present. We demand equitable access to education, mentorship, and opportunity.

Most importantly, we recognize that “little by little” works both ways. Just as harm accumulates through small acts, so too does progress. Every scholarship awarded, every door opened, every stereotype challenged is a step toward dismantling the insidious cycle.

We are in a pivotal moment. The choice is clear: we can allow these incremental assaults on dignity to continue—or we can counter them with incremental acts of pride, resilience, and resistance. In STEM and in life, the future belongs to those who refuse to be diminished.

Little by little, we can change the world. But we must start now.