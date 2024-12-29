Newly promoted Lockheed Martin exec won a top award at the BEYA Conference

In 2023, this Lockheed Martin executive received a prestigious award at the BEYA STEM Conference, highlighting excellence in STEM.

Chauncey McIntosh announced on LinkedIn in December that he had embarked on a new chapter in his career as the vice president and general manager of the F-35 program.

He expressed his enthusiasm about working with a talented team dedicated to serving America and allies.

"Since rejoining the F-35 family five months ago, I've been in awe of the program's growth and the critical deterrence it provides across the globe. The F-35 not only enhances the interoperability of systems but also fosters collaboration among nations," he wrote. "I'm excited to be part of this program's future!"

On October 9, 2024, Lockheed Martin officially announced that McIntosh would assume the role of vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II Program, effective December 1.

Previously, he served as the vice president and deputy of the F-35 program.

McIntosh is an accomplished leader with over 20 years of experience in business, program management, engineering, and customer engagement.

In his new position, McIntosh will focus on enhancing positive customer experiences by reinforcing and expanding the capabilities and reliability of the F-35.

His responsibilities will include showcasing the program's progress and ensuring that the F-35 meets the speed, agility, quality, and affordability expectations of U.S. and international customers.

Before this role, McIntosh led Lockheed Martin's Integrated Warfare Systems & Sensors business, where he oversaw the Aegis Weapon System software development.

Under his leadership, the Aegis software development underwent a successful transformation. He also served as the vice president and general manager for Lockheed Martin's Training and Logistics Solutions line of business, where he led mission readiness and sustainment programs, including the F-35.

McIntosh holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from American InterContinental University.

The F-35 is recognized as the world's most advanced connected fighter aircraft, offering unmatched fifth-generation capabilities and strengthening deterrence for the U.S. and its allies.

Currently, over 1,000 F-35s are operational worldwide, having logged more than 922,000 flight hours.

The aircraft operates from 33 bases globally, with 10 nations flying them from their territories.

In 2023, McIntosh received the Black Engineer of the Year President's Award at the BEYA Gala.

The award, which recognizes exceptional career achievements in government and industry, was presented to him by 2014 Black Engineer of the Year, Stephanie C. Hill.

Hill spoke highly of McIntosh, praising his commitment to uplifting others through coaching and mentoring team members and engaging with local nonprofit organizations that support young people, particularly those underrepresented in STEM fields.