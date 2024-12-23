Maryland Governor Wes Moore has been awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, nearly two decades after his deployment

Maryland Governor Wes Moore received this belated honor following the resubmission of paperwork by a friend and former commanding officer.

The award ceremony took place on Friday at The Governor's Mansion in Annapolis, as reported by The Washington Post.

"What a wonderful gift to receive from the armed services," commented someone on social media. Congratulations to Governor Wes Moore from Troy Mosley and all the veterans who have served our nation."

Moore was awarded a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, nearly two decades after his deployment.

The Bronze Star Medal is a distinguished decoration awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces for heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service in a combat zone.

This medal is significant as it ranks among the highest honors a service member can receive.

Established by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944, the Bronze Star has been awarded throughout several conflicts, including World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, the Persian Gulf War, and the War in Afghanistan.