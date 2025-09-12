What’s happening at STEM City USA? Join us online this September!

×

Saturday, September 13

Join our host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the latest initiative of The HBCU Nation. This initiative supports the K-16 pipeline through literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music aimed at inspiring our future leaders.

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the latest initiatives of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline through literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music that captures the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel offers a range of live programs, including coverage of missions, events (such as spacewalks, media interviews, and educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Sunday, September 14

Monday, September 15

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña

SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life—no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for objective advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

Small Business-like a pro POW (Plan of the week) | SC24News 9:30 AM EDT SC24News

Hi, Andrew here with the Plan of the Week!

Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Tuesday, September 16

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up fitness in STEM City USA.

NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, September 17

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

Thursday, September 18

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24NewsEmpowering You

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.

Friday, September 19

Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

