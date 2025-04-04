This Week in STEM City: April 5-11, 2025

STEM City Media
Saturday, April 5th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only syndicated talk show in America that promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Study, Work, Productivity, Relaxation
Sunday, April 6th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Monday, April 7th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.
Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News
Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore
NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News
NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!
Tuesday, April 8th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming
Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness
Get up and get moving with Pop-Up Fitness in STEM City USA.
Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News
Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.
Grow With Google | Gooden Auditorium 11:00 AM–12:00 PM EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
Hands-on workshop teaching how to create, claim, and manage your Google Business Profile on Search and Maps to reach more customers.
We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News
Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.
Plan 2 Prosper | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00pm SC24News
More great business advice from Sharon Campbell.
Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News
Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.
Wednesday, April 9th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness
Get up and get moving with Pop-Up Fitness in STEM City USA.
Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News
Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.
Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST SC24News
Modern Investing
Thursday, April 10th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness
Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News
POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News
Empowering You
Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium
Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.
Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News
Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.
Friday, April 11th
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Study, Work, Productivity, Relaxation
Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.
Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24NewsEach morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.
