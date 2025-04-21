STEM City USA: Monday, April 21st

Join Rick Piña as he guides you in discovering God's divine purpose, and don’t miss Andrew Frazier’s insights on boosting revenue, enhancing profits, and securing financing. Each morning, Doni Glover brings you news from cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore. Plus, Marsha Jews connects with leaders from Maryland to inspire and inform!

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily) with Rick Piña

SM Auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone.

