STEM City is excited about the future

Last week, STEM City Baltimore hosted Keith Scott during a pilot podcast at STEM City USA, situated in the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in West Baltimore.

The facility is dedicated to advancing workforce development, especially in STEM education and Artificial Intelligence (AI) skills.

During the recent event, Scott, vice president of strategy and planning for the National BDPA, shared his insights with the community.

The National BDPA, Inc. (formerly known as Black Data Processing Associates) is celebrating 50 years of empowering African Americans in the IT and technology landscape in 2025. With the theme "A Legacy of Pacesetting Innovation," BDPA is not just celebrating its past but also reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future digital workforce through community awareness and advocacy.

At the BDPA Golden Anniversary Gala, Tyrone Taborn, the CEO of Career Communications Group and founder of STEM City USA, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from BDPA. This recognition honors trailblazers whose careers have profoundly impacted the tech industry and uplifted their communities and local BDPA chapters.

Scott, a U.S. Air Force veteran, is recognized for his passion for driving digital transformation and fostering equitable economic opportunities through workforce development.

With over 28 years of leadership experience, he has spearheaded multi-million-dollar IT and cybersecurity initiatives across both the Department of Defense and commercial sectors. His background includes pivotal roles at technology firms, where his focus has been on enterprise sales, cybersecurity solutions, and technical strategy.

Nestled in the historic site of the former P.S. 103, the STEM City USA center aims to create a blend of educational, health, and career resources to benefit underserved communities. The center is passionate about preparing students for exciting and in-demand careers in fields like AI, prompt engineering, and machine learning.