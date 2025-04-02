STEM City Metaverse opens brick-and-mortar location in Baltimore

The sound of opportunity echoed through the halls of the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center as the long-awaited STEM City USA Baltimore Innovation Center officially began move-in operations.

With trucks unloading sleek new furniture, state-of-the-art technology systems going live, and community leaders gathering to celebrate, the moment marked not just a new address—but a new chapter.

“This is more than just STEM City's first brick-and-mortar location,” said Tyrone Taborn, chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group (CCG). “It’s the realization of a vision decades in the making. It’s where community need meets national opportunity—and where the future of work begins.”

× Expand STEM City Media

A Hub for Workforce, Technology, and Equity

Housed inside one of Baltimore’s most iconic civic buildings, the STEM City Baltimore Innovation Center is now the headquarters for CCG's alumni and resource committees, and a game-changing space for technology, workforce development, and community advancement.

At its core, the Innovation Center serves three main purposes:

A technology innovation hub, featuring the latest in metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

A workforce development pipeline, connecting local talent with national employers.

A community resource, providing small business support, financial empowerment, and educational access.

With immersive tools like the STEM City USA Metaverse and Col-Lin AI digital libraries, the center is set to reimagine how learning and workforce training can happen in a digital-first world.

Powered by People, Fueled by Purpose

The center’s development was made possible through contributions from members of the CCG alumni association and community supporters who believe in the mission of inclusive innovation.

“This is what transformation looks like,” Taborn shared during an impromptu walk-through of the freshly outfitted space. “We’ve always had the talent. Now we have the infrastructure in place to match it—with real pipelines to corporate America, education, and entrepreneurship.”

That includes access to funding programs, speaker series, digital workshops, and local outreach designed to uplift neighborhoods while preparing residents for 21st-century careers.

From Baltimore to the Nation

While Baltimore is the launch site, the impact is intended to be national. The model being piloted here will scale to cities across the country—each center tailored to its local community but connected through a national digital framework powered by STEM City USA.

“For over 40 years, we’ve built systems that work,” Taborn noted. “What’s new is our ability to deliver them in a way that meets people where they are—digitally, physically, and culturally.”

A Look Ahead

Next steps for the Innovation Center include:

Launching its first Speaker Series featuring C-suite STEM leaders.

Opening its doors to local schools and community organizations.

Expanding its digital training and metaverse programming.

Hosting national events that blend physical participation with virtual immersion.

As the final desk was assembled and the lights flickered on, one thing was clear: STEM City USA Baltimore is open for business—and ready to change the game.

For more information about upcoming programs, events, or partnership opportunities at STEM City USA Baltimore, visit www.ccgmag.com.