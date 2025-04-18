This Week in STEM City: April 19-25, 2025

Join Rick Piña as he guides you in discovering God's divine purpose, and don’t miss Andrew Frazier’s insights on boosting revenue, enhancing profits, and securing financing. Each morning, Doni Glover brings you news from cities like Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore. Plus, Marsha Jews connects with leaders from Maryland to inspire and inform!

Saturday, April 19th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our Host Anthony Ray as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline with Literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

BEYA Stars & Stripes Career Day | Education and Discovery Auditorium https://stemcityusa.com/educational-discovery-center-auditorium

Join us every 2nd Saturday of the month for BEYA Stars and Stripes Career Day, a Career Communications Group (CCG) production, it is a digital interactive event that creates memorable moments for attendees. The event is aligned with national and state educational requirements.

Presenters will share a prepared interactive presentation for students. Students will have the opportunity to learn about STEM careers and acquire skills that will help them prepare for and get into college.

This program goes beyond academic applications; it also helps students, families, and teachers to focus attention on some of the common issues for college-bound students, college freshmen, and the opportunities available for future advancement.

Sunday, April 20th

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Monday, April 21st

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily) with Rick Piña

SM Auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments.

Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone.

Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!

Tuesday, April 22nd

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Plan 2 Prosper | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00pm SC24News

More great business advice from Sharon Campbell.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, April 23rd

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop-Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST SC24News

Modern Investing

Thursday, April 24th

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop-Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News

Empowering You

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News

Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.

Friday, April 25th

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.