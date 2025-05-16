This Week in STEM City: May 17- 23, 2025

Saturday, May 17th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our Host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation. The initiative supports the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. This channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Sunday, May 18th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Monday, May 19th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

Join our Host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively, engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the most recent initiative of The HBCU Nation. The initiative supports the K-16 pipeline with literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music to capture the imagination of our future leaders.

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily life) with Rick Piña

SM Auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 4:00 – 5:00 pm EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium

You can win with money and take control of your life, no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for objective advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!

NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. We break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers each week, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!

Tuesday, May 20th

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. This channel also provides an array of live programs, such as coverage of missions, events (spacewalks, media interviews, educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.

We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join each week as Marsha Jews talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.

Plan 2 Prosper | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00pm SC24News

More great business advice from Sharon Campbell.

Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News

Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.

Wednesday, May 21st

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

Modern Investment | SC24News 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM EST SC24NewsModern Investing

Thursday, May 22nd

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop-Up Fitness

Get up and get moving with Pop Up Fitness in STEM City USA.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News

Empowering You

Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium

Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.

Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News

Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos relating to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.

Friday, May 23rd

HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation

24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation

NASA TV Live | SC24News 24-Hour Programming SC24News

24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News

Study, Work, Productivity, Relax

24/7 Comedy to work/relax to | SM auditorium 24-Hour Programming Steward Auditorium

Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!

Today's word (Daily live) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium

Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.

Black USA News | SC24News 9:00 – 10:00 AM EDT SC24News

