This Week in STEM City USA, Sept 27-Oct 2, 2025

STEM City USA Happy Hour
Saturday, September 27
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
Join our Host, Anthony Ray, as he leads lively and engaging discussions with HBCU advocates, policymakers, authors, and others to promote the latest initiative of The HBCU Nation. This initiative supports the K-16 pipeline through literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music that captures the imagination of our future leaders.
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
With a weekly reach of over 35 million listeners, The HBCU Nation Radio Show is the only nationally syndicated talk show in America that exclusively promotes the latest initiatives of The HBCU Nation, supporting the K-16 pipeline through literacy programs, innovative STEM workshops, and music that captures the imagination of our future leaders.
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
NASA TV airs various regularly scheduled, pre-recorded educational and public relations programming 24 hours a day. In addition, this channel offers a range of live programs, including coverage of missions, events (such as spacewalks, media interviews, and educational broadcasts), press conferences, and rocket launches.
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Sunday, September 28
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Monday, September 29
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming Steward Jazz Club
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Playing the best of Dry Bar Comedy to get you through your day. Enjoy your stay!
Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña
SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Delve into the depths of God's divine purpose for your life, established before the world began. Learn how to FIND, FOLLOW, and FINISH your God-given destiny by aligning with His eternal plan.
The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
You can win with money and take control of your life—no matter the mistakes you've made with money. Join Dave Ramsey and his team of experts for objective advice that works. Subscribe and watch full episodes to start your journey toward the life you’ve dreamed of!
Small Business-like a pro POW (Plan of the week) | SC24News 9:30 AM EDT SC24News
Hi, Andrew here with the Plan of the Week!
Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News
Each morning, host Doni Glover features news from Washington, D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Baltimore.
Tuesday, September 30
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour ProgrammingStudy, Work, Productivity, Relax
Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness
Get up and get moving with Pop Up fitness in STEM City USA.
The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
NPL Legal |SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News
NPL Legal Dish serves up the hottest celebrity legal drama with expert analysis. Each week, we break down complex lawsuits involving A-listers, translating legalese into entertaining segments. Get practical legal insights through the lens of pop culture, making law accessible and engaging for everyone. Subscribe for weekly doses of celebrity headlines, legal breakdowns, and a fresh take on the intersection of Hollywood and the courtroom!
We keep it moving with Marsha Jews | SC24News 7:00 – 8:00 pm EDT SC24News
Join each week as Marsha Jew talks with exceptional leaders of the DMV community.
Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News
Small Business Like a Pro with Andrew Frazier | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 pm EDT SC24News
Join Andrew Frazier as he teaches his audience how to grow revenue, increase profit, and obtain financing.
Wednesday, October 1
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness
The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News
Thursday, October 2
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
Pop-up Fitness| Pop-up Fitness Suite 8:30 – 9:00 am EDT Pop Up Fitness
The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
POD TV – Food for Thought | SC24News 12:00 – 12:30 PM EDT SC24News
Empowering You
Afro News at Noon | SM auditorium 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT Steward Auditorium
Touching on different topics involving the African American community and beyond.
Naijha Speaks | SC24News 12:00 – 1:00 pm EDT SC24News
Naijha SPEAKS! Find your vegan soul. Check out the latest LIVE broadcast interviews, panel discussions, cooking demos, and extraordinary events. Browse our playlist for other videos related to plant-based and vegan living through a multicultural lens.
Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News
Friday, October 3
HBCU Nation iRadio | The HBCU Nation The HBCU Nation
24-Hour HBCU Nation Smart TV | The HBCU Nation 24-Hour Programming The HBCU Nation
NASA TV Live | SC24News 24 Hour Programming SC24News
24/7 Lofi Hip-hop Radio | Steward Jazz Club 24-Hour Programming SC24News
Study, Work, Productivity, Relax
Today's word (Daily livestream) with Rick Piña | SM auditorium 7:00 – 8:00 am EDT Steward Auditorium
The Ramsey Show | Gooden Training Auditorium 9:00 am EDT https://stemcityusa.com/gooden-professional-and-financial-auditorium
Black USA News | SC24News 8:00 – 9:00 PM EDT SC24News
