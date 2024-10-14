Morgan State Wins $2.7 Million NSF Grant to Drive AI-Guided Microelectronics: Forging the Future with Inclusive Innovation

Career Communications Group (CCG), in collaboration with Morgan State University, will host the highly anticipated AI Inclusion Conference (date to be announced). This event will be a celebration of innovation and equity, highlighting the remarkable achievements made possible by a $2.7 million NSF award to Morgan State University and Johns Hopkins University. This initiative will develop a new generation of leaders, equipped with both the technical expertise and business acumen needed to drive AI-guided microelectronics forward.

"This grant will empower a diverse workforce to revolutionize AI-driven microelectronics, ensuring that U.S. industries remain globally competitive." — Paulette Clancy, Edward J. Schaefer Professor in Engineering

A Renaissance in Microelectronics: The Role of AI

With support from the Biden CHIPS and Science Act, the U.S. microelectronics industry is entering a new era of growth. The NSF-funded partnership between Morgan State and Johns Hopkins will place students at the forefront of this transformation, preparing them to design the microchips and systems that will power the technologies of tomorrow.

“This grant is about more than research—it’s about changing lives,” said Rigoberto Hernandez, co-PI and Gompf Family Professor of Chemistry at JHU. "Our students will learn to bridge science, AI, and leadership—skills that will shape the future.”

Four Key Areas of Research and Impact

The program will focus on developing new technologies through four primary areas:

Quantum and low-dimensional materials Advanced semiconductor manufacturing AI-powered computing hardware Next-generation electronics for future applications

These areas are not just technical challenges—they are pillars of future innovation. Thomas Kempa, co-PI and co-director of JHU’s Hub for Imaging and Quantum Technologies, noted, “These breakthroughs will address challenges like energy efficiency and cybersecurity, setting the course for resilient and sustainable technology.”

Preparing a Diverse and Future-Ready Workforce

The collaboration between Morgan State and Johns Hopkins draws on the strengths of both universities to build a diverse talent pipeline in STEM. With 25 faculty members guiding 70 students, the program offers hands-on experience in semiconductor fabrication, internships with industry leaders, and leadership development workshops.

"Our students will leave this program with the technical expertise to create innovative solutions—and the leadership skills to ensure those solutions are inclusive and ethical." — Pam Sheff, Director of the Center for Leadership Education at WSE

CCG's AI Inclusion Conference: Advancing Equity in Innovation

The AI Inclusion Conference, hosted by Career Communications Group and Morgan State University, will be a premier gathering of thought leaders from academia, industry, and government. This event will showcase the NSF-funded initiative, offering insights into how AI and microelectronics can shape a more equitable future.

Panels, workshops, and keynotes will explore critical topics such as:

Closing the digital divide through AI

Building inclusive supply chains in microelectronics

Ensuring ethical practices in AI-driven technology

“This conference will go beyond technology—we are setting the agenda for a future where innovation benefits everyone,” said Nathan McGrath, Publisher at Career Communications Group. “AI Inclusion is about bringing everyone to the table and ensuring no community is left behind.”

Creating Leaders for a New Era

This program isn’t just about mastering AI and microelectronics—it’s about creating leaders who will drive change. Participants will gain experience not only in the lab but also in boardrooms, learning to manage projects, address AI bias, and build businesses that shape the future.

Johns Hopkins University : Paulette Clancy (PI), Amy Foster (co-PI)

: Paulette Clancy (PI), Amy Foster (co-PI) Morgan State University: Onyema Osuagwu (PI), Kofi Nyarko (AI expert), Michael Spencer (Head of Electrical & Computer Engineering)

"At CCG, we believe that the future belongs to those who lead with purpose and inclusivity. This grant and the AI Inclusion Conference will show what’s possible when technology and humanity come together." — Nathan McGrath

Join Us at the AI Inclusion Conference

Stay tuned for the official date of the AI Inclusion Conference. This event will bring together innovators, students, and industry leaders to explore the power of AI and microelectronics to create opportunity, equity, and impact. Together, we will pave the way for a future where no one is left behind in the journey toward innovation.

This is more than a conference—it’s a movement. A movement toward a future where technology empowers all communities, where the next great breakthrough can come from anyone, anywhere. Career Communications Group, Morgan State, and Johns Hopkins are proud to lead this charge, ensuring that the future of AI is inclusive, sustainable, and transformative for generations to come.