2019 BEYA STEM winner primed for a new leadership role

Howard University has announced that Dr. Talitha Washington (in purple gown) has been named executive director of the institution's Center for Applied Data Science and Analytics.

This center focuses on utilizing data to generate insights into long-standing societal challenges while safeguarding against the exploitation of data that harms historically marginalized groups.

In addition to her role as executive director, Dr. Washington will hold the Sean McCleese Endowed Chair in Computer Science, Race, and Social Justice.

This position supports scholarship, teaching, policy development, and partnership building, ensuring that emerging technologies and data analysis are equitable.

In 2019, while serving as an associate professor at Howard University and program director at the National Science Foundation, Dr. Washington received the STEM Innovator Award at the BEYA STEM Conference.

This award recognizes individuals who have made significant advancements in research at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

"I am honored to receive the STEM Innovations Award and to be recognized for my impact in STEM," Dr. Washington stated. "As an applied mathematician, I collaborate with individuals in engineering and the sciences to gain deeper insights into systems. We need diverse minds from various STEM fields to come together to better understand and solve complex problems."

Dr. Washington earned her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Spelman College, followed by her master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Connecticut.

An HBCU graduate and faculty member, she provides innovative instruction on the applications of mathematics to students in engineering and the sciences, focusing on current trends in data and computational sciences.

She takes great pride in creating opportunities in STEM and has served on doctoral dissertation committees for students in engineering and the sciences.

"My greatest joy comes when I work with students to help them exceed their expectations," she shared. "I take great pride in educating and nurturing future scientists and engineers who will address the world's grand challenges."

During her first year at the National Science Foundation (NSF), Dr. Washington took on a leadership role to advocate for NSF's Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program.

Her work involves disseminating best practices in STEM and guiding students and professionals on successfully navigating STEM careers.

By holding leadership positions in major mathematical professional societies, she translates her values into promoting STEM diversity and creating pathways for underrepresented groups.

Dr. Washington has a distinguished track record in advancing research, education, and administrative innovation.

She enjoys developing nonstandard finite difference (NSFD) schemes for various dynamical systems, including population models, the Black-Scholes Equation, and the Tacoma Narrows Bridge model.