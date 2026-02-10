2024 BEYA Winner Elected to the National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) announced its Class of 2026 members on February 10, including Howard McKenzie.

Howard McKenzie, who received the 2024 BEYA STEM Conference Lifetime Achievement Award, was honored by the NAE for engineering leadership in advanced commercial air platforms.

As chief engineer and executive vice president at Boeing, he leads over 57,000 engineers, ensuring the safety and technical integrity of Boeing products.

He is also an advocate for employee safety, product quality, and STEM education, supporting initiatives at the University of California, Berkeley, and Project SYNCERE.

Other BEYA winners that have been recognized for their technical achievements and leadership include Stephanie C. Hill, honored for her work in aerospace, defense, and cybersecurity; Erroll B. Davis, noted for integrating renewable resources with the grid and advancing public education; Christopher T. Jones, recognized for his leadership in defense logistics and national security; and Kerrie L. Holley, a former IBM CTO known for his impact on technology and management.

Additional honorees include Norma B. Clayton, Dr. John Brooks Slaughter, Mark E. Dean, Rodney Adkins, Dr. Charles Johnson-Bey, Ted Colbert, Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson, Wanda M. Austin, Colin Parris, and Ken Washington, each of whom is acknowledged for their significant contributions to engineering and STEM fields.

NAE members are senior professionals from business, academia, and government who have demonstrated exceptional technical achievement and leadership. They volunteer their expertise to guide federal laws and regulations, improve government programs, and inform the public on critical issues. Election to the NAE is among the highest honors in engineering.