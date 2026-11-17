At the 2026 Futurist Awards, leading innovators and organizations in science and technology were recognized for their pivotal contributions to the future of computing, energy, and responsible governance.

The Career Communications Group event highlighted individuals whose work is shaping not only their respective fields but also the broader societal and ethical landscape of emerging technologies.

Dr. Darío Gil, Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy, received the Futurist of the Year award.

Under Dr. Gil’s leadership this year, Office of Science funding reached $8.4 billion. Its ten Office of Science National Laboratories achieved a record operating budget of $9.8 billion, supported by a record 28,445 personnel.

As architect and director of the Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil has promoted the integration of national laboratories, advanced computing, and intelligent systems to address critical national challenges in energy, science, and security.

The Genesis Mission connects supercomputers, experimental facilities, and data platforms to accelerate discovery, with the objective of doubling the nation’s research and development productivity within a decade.

Speaking at the Futurist Awards ceremony, Dr. Gil emphasized the importance of purposeful innovation and called for collaboration across government, academia, and industry to advance science and technology for societal benefit.

He outlined ambitious goals, such as achieving fusion power and programmable biology, and noted that 300 teams across all 50 states are participating in 33 national challenge projects under the Genesis Mission.

For example, the Genesis Mission Graduate Fellowship Pilot, a four-year doctoral program, aims to equip U.S. graduate students with dual competencies in superintelligence and core scientific and engineering disciplines, thereby cultivating the next generation of American scientists and engineers.

The Genesis Mission Consortium now includes more than 70 partners.

A total of $2.5 billion in superintelligence tools and computing resources has been committed, demonstrating the significant momentum behind this initiative.

Genesis Mission marks first anniversary

This week, these accomplishments were highlighted by the Office of the Under Secretary for Science at the U.S. Department of Energy in a progress report marking its first anniversary.

The office reported progress resulting from historic investments in the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the growing momentum of the Genesis Mission.

According to a social media post, the office is leveraging America's scientific strengths to accelerate discovery, and these milestones reflect the talent, ambition, and energy driving American science forward.

In a subsequent post, Dr. Gil, Under Secretary for Science and Genesis Mission Director, U.S. Department of Energy, described the past year as one of significant progress and encouraged readers to consult his latest letter to the community for further insights into the momentum across the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science and the Genesis Mission.

The "Dear colleagues" letter states that when President Trump signed the Executive Order establishing the mission in November 2025, the office set a goal to double the productivity and impact of American science and engineering within a decade.

Executive Order 14363 initiated the Genesis Mission, establishing a national effort to harness superintelligence and advanced computing to accelerate discovery and innovation.

As Under Secretary for Science and Director of the Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil, who immigrated to America as a young exchange student, reflected on the progress made in advancing the boundaries of scientific possibility.

In his first letter to the community, he challenged the Office of Science and the Genesis Mission to embrace the computing revolution, which is transforming the practice of science and engineering and accelerating the pace of discovery and innovation.

In his second letter, marking the first anniversary of the Genesis Mission, Dr. Gil emphasized that this momentum is grounded in the Office of Science, the nation’s largest federal sponsor of basic research in the physical sciences.

With origins tracing back to the Manhattan Project, its enduring alliance among National Laboratories, industry, academia, and other federal agencies continues to drive American scientific leadership.

This dedication resulted in two 2025 Nobel Prizes in Physics and Chemistry, the 2026 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for the Muon g-2 collaboration, and the 2026 Kavli Prize in Nanoscience.

To advance this trajectory, the Office of Science Advisory Committee was established, uniting academia, National Laboratories, philanthropy, and industry to develop a roadmap for the next decade of scientific infrastructure and to identify and prioritize new facilities and upgrades.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has inaugurated a new era of southern sky survey science, while the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment is progressing toward uncovering the fundamental nature of matter.

Concurrently, upgrades at the Advanced Photon Source now enable real-time observation of catalyst reactions, and Nanoscale Centers have addressed a critical obstacle in solid-state batteries by preventing destructive dendrite formation.

In conjunction with a $625 million renewal of all five National Quantum Research Centers and the achievement of criticality by five advanced nuclear reactor designs, these developments represent transformative capabilities that expand the scope of scientific observation and understanding.

For the first time, the entire laboratory complex is collaborating through the Genesis Mission.

To operationalize these capabilities, a portfolio of 33 National Science and Technology Challenges was developed, supported by over 15 federal agencies. The initial call for proposals to address more than 20 selected challenges received over 5,000 submissions.

The office has established the first cohort, creating the world's largest coordinated superintelligence-for-science portfolio, with 297 multidisciplinary teams across 369 institutions in all 50 states.