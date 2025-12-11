2026 Internship Opportunities at NIST and NGA

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is encouraging full-time undergraduate degree-seeking students at two- or four-year colleges or universities to apply for the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) program.

According to NIST, the USA Jobs announcement is for in-person fellowships in Maryland. Additionally, there are in-person fellowships in Colorado. Applicants may apply to both vacancies and use the same documents.

The SURF program provides research opportunities to work with NIST scientists and engineers on research. NIST welcomes students from a range of STEM disciplines, including computer science, engineering, mathematics, and statistics. Students work under the guidance of a research mentor.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has also announced student opportunities.

The NGA Student Internship Program is taking applications from associate, undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate students. Student programs will guarantee work that contributes to NGA's mission of creating geospatial intelligence.

Student programs will also provide informational events, luncheons, tours, and more.