BALTIMORE — The 360MMG Network is live on STEM City USA, opening a new digital district for broadcasting, content creation, competition, and community — inside a global metaverse built for learning, health, and work.

STEM City USA is a global metaverse and digital twin platform: a living virtual city that mirrors real institutions — schools, universities, hospitals, companies, conference centers, and community spaces — so people anywhere in the world can enter them, learn in them, and work in them without ever boarding a plane. Where a video call ends when the meeting ends, a digital twin city persists. Its classrooms, auditoriums, and plazas stay open around the clock, ready for the next class, the next consultation, the next gathering.

The platform excels at large-scale education on demand. Entire cohorts can move through courses, certifications, and live instruction together, while individual learners pull training the moment they need it — the model behind Ascend, STEM City USA's knowledge-on-demand platform. The same city opens healthcare opportunities at scale: virtual clinics and wellness spaces, health education for whole communities, and connections between patients, providers, and programs that geography used to keep apart. Around those pillars, the city hosts conferences, career fairs, mentoring, and cultural programming — a full civic life, rendered digitally.

All of it is powered by the STEM City USA Technology Stack (SCUTS) — the integrated technology foundation that runs the city's spaces, its digital twins, its AI assistants, and its on-demand services as one system.

The 360MMG Network Plaza is the newest district built on that stack. Powered by Malachi, the intelligent platform that runs the district and guides its visitors, the plaza brings a full media network into the city:

Dream Up Network Studios — the network's broadcast home for original programming, interviews, and live productions.

360 Content Lab — a working space where creators develop, produce, and publish digital content.

WPBIT Tournament Arena — a domed competition venue built for tournaments and STEM challenges.

Building Bridges — a gathering place dedicated to connecting Africa and HBCUs, extending the network's reach across the diaspora.

Network Plaza Station — the district's transit point, moving visitors between the plaza and the wider city.

For audiences, the difference is presence. Viewers do not just watch the 360MMG Network; they walk into it — attending a taping at the studios, meeting a mentor in the plaza, or crossing the city to a class or a career fair in the same visit. An on-site AI assistant, Collin AI GPT, helps visitors find programming and navigate the network's spaces.

The 360MMG Network Plaza is open now. Visit the district at https://home.stemcityusa.com/city/360mmg-network-powered-by-malachi-plus

STEM City USA, founded by Career Communications Group, is a global metaverse and digital twin platform for STEM education, healthcare, workforce development, and community engagement, powered by the STEM City USA Technology Stack (SCUTS).