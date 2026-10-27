A&T Hosts First Pinning Ceremony for Online Learners

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced a new opportunity for its online learners through the N.C. A&T Extended Campus.

The university officially announced its inaugural online learner pinning ceremony during the N.C. A&T Centennial Homecoming.

In a social media post, the Extended Campus expressed its honor in welcoming Ferreli McGilvary, assistant vice president for student life at Prairie View A&M University and an N.C. A&T alumnus, as keynote speaker.

The virtual event will take place on Tuesday, October 27, to honor online learners.

This inaugural ceremony is part of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s homecoming traditions and aims to ensure that every A&T student feels connected to the university community.

The Extended Campus emphasized that distance should not affect a student's sense of belonging.

Online learners include working professionals, parents, caregivers, and individuals managing multiple responsibilities while pursuing their education.

Their dedication and commitment to academic excellence merit recognition. The ceremony symbolizes belonging, connection, community, and the establishment of a tradition that celebrates online students globally.