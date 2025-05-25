AAMU celebrated a significant milestone during Spring Commencement

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University celebrated a significant milestone during the 2025 Spring Commencement in May, marking its 150th Founder's Day Convocation.

Dr. Mark S. Berry, a double alumnus and the senior vice president of research, environment, and sustainability for Southern Company, was the keynote speaker for this occasion.

Dr. Berry established an Endowed Scholarship to support deserving students pursuing degrees in STEM fields.

As part of its sesquicentennial celebrations during Founder's Week, AAMU hosted a forum titled "Coffee & Conversation on The Hill."

This event featured a panel of alumni and student leaders and was moderated by President Dr. Daniel K. Wims.

The discussion provided a multigenerational reflection on AAMU's legacy, current trajectory, and future aspirations.

During the recent President's Tour, President Wims presented over $22 million in scholarships to students from Alabama and surrounding communities.

Among the graduates of the Alabama A&M Class of 2025 is MiKaylah Pratt, who majored in mechanical engineering and will begin her post-graduate journey this summer as a program quality engineer with Boeing.

Pratt was selected as a Thurgood Marshall College Fund Boeing Scholar as part of Cohort 5. She secured this position through a competitive process that highlighted her academic preparation and leadership on campus.

Jarrett Davis, also a mechanical engineering major, will soon start his role as a test engineer in autonomy and automation with Caterpillar.

He is set to begin work on June 2, following a successful internship with the company last summer.

Another standout senior, Da'Quandalon Daniel, will embark on his career as a software engineer at Wells Fargo after receiving an offer that followed a successful internship with the financial company.

Jasmine Garrett, a cum laude management graduate and former NASA L'SPACE research intern, is heading to a leading insurance and financial services company to start her professional journey as a product manager.

She received her job offer from Allstate on March 7, just days after participating in the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair in New Orleans.

Pearson Wheatley, a second-year MBA candidate at Alabama A&M with a concentration in supply chain management, recently completed a yearlong corporate leadership experience.

Finally, Allen Brooks' inspiring story embodies AAMU's "Start Here, Go Anywhere" tagline.

Shared by his daughter on TikTok, Brooks' story has garnered over 50 million views. At age 60, he became the oldest graduate at AAMU's December 2024 Commencement, fulfilling a long-held promise to his late mother.