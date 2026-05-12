ACEC Report Highlights Strategies for Talent and Technology Transformation

A new report from the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) outlines key strategies for leading engineering firms amid challenges such as artificial intelligence, infrastructure demand, and talent shortages.

The business association of America’s engineering industry presented the report and new ACEC Research Institute data at its recent summit.

The report recommends investing in engineers and leveraging technology to enhance their effectiveness.

Findings from Redefining the Firm: Talent, Technology, and Transformation were introduced at the ACEC Annual Convention and Legislative Summit.

ACEC represents over 5,500 independent engineering firms and more than 650,000 professionals across the United States involved in transportation, water, energy, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure projects.

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations.

In January 2026, the American Council of Engineering Companies announced that Derek L. Clyburn, president of ECS Southeast, llc, had been chosen as the Council’s Chair-Elect.

Clyburn will serve as Chair-Elect for the upcoming 2026-2027 term before assuming the role of ACEC Chair for 2027-2028.

He was officially installed at the 2026 ACEC Spring Conference and Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., in May.

Clyburn leads over 800 employee-owners at ECS Southeast, overseeing environmental, geotechnical, construction materials testing, and facilities consulting services across nine southeastern states through more than 30 offices.

With nearly 30 years at ECS, he serves on the company’s Board of Directors, acts as an ESOP trustee, and leads the ECS Foundation.

“I’m honored to serve our industry at this pivotal moment,” said Clyburn. “As our nation invests in modernizing infrastructure and our firms navigate evolving market demands, ACEC’s role in advocating for America’s engineering companies has never been more critical.”

Clyburn previously served as president of ACEC/NC (2019-2020), national director (2020-2021), and co-vice chair for the ACEC PAC. He is active in the Design Professionals Coalition.

“ACEC’s ability to lead on national policy and strengthen the business environment for engineering firms depends on leaders who understand both the opportunities and the pressures shaping our industry,” said Linda Bauer Darr, ACEC president and CEO.

“Derek brings a clear-eyed understanding of what firms need to thrive. His strategic approach and commitment to the business of engineering will help ACEC advance initiatives that ensure our industry remains resilient, competitive, and prepared for the future.”

× What does it take to lead an engineering firm in an era of AI, rising infrastructure demand, and talent shortages?



New data from the ACEC Research Institute points to a clear answer: invest in engineers—and use technology to amplify their impact.



Findings from Redefining the… — ACEC_National (@ACEC_National) May 4, 2026