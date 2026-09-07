Actalent Named Top U.S. Engineering, Life Sciences Talent Provider

Thomas B. Kelly, president of Aerotek, Aston Carter, and Actalent, congratulated the Actalent team for once again being named the top provider of engineering and life sciences talent in the United States.

In his social media post, Kelly noted that as artificial intelligence changes industries, Actalent teams know what clients need and connect them with experts who can handle new challenges and move important engineering and science projects forward.

Actalent has been recognized as the leading provider of engineering and life sciences talent in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row, based on recent reports from Staffing Industry Analysts.

This success comes from strong understanding of what their clients need as industries change with AI.

By listening to each client’s challenges and matching them with professionals who can make an impact right away, Actalent has built the expertise and trust that keep organizations returning to us for their most important projects.

At recent Career Communications Group BEYA conferences, several directors, vice presidents, and senior vice presidents from Actalent took part in introducing and presenting awards.

The science, technology, engineering, and math awards given during the event include categories such as Most Promising Engineer, Community Service, Pioneer, Professional Achievement, and the highest honor.

Additionally, Actalent joined other companies from aerospace, information technology, shipping, research laboratories, public services, aero systems, media, and test and evaluation sectors in participating in the career fair at the BEYA STEM Conference.

Actalent has also played a role in supporting the coalition of industry and historically Black college and university engineering schools dedicated to creating programs that encourage students to pursue engineering careers through co-ops, internships, and full-time positions at member companies.

These corporate and academic collaborations encompass scholarships, student internships, co-op placements, and full-time employment opportunities.

They also involve exchange programs between engineers and faculty, student projects, professional development for students, design competitions, research partnerships, and corporate advisors who help align college curricula with emerging technologies.

×