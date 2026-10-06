New maritime manufacturing jobs for Maryland

The Maryland Department of Commerce has announced that the State of Maryland and Baltimore County signed a $3.7 billion private capital investment by Anduril Industries in a new software-defined shipyard.

According to the press release, Arsenal-2 will be built at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County, within the Sparrows Point complex—a site central to America's maritime heritage.

Arsenal-2 is expected to support over 14,000 jobs, including the creation of more than 3,100 new permanent jobs.

As a whole, this new project will become the largest single private investment in Maryland and the largest job creator in Maryland in over a decade.

Anduril’s investments are expected to deliver over $2 billion in annual economic output, including an estimated $312 million in wages each year.

"This massive new project will deliver the largest private investment and create the most jobs in Maryland in over a decade—driving billions of dollars in economic activity that will boost Maryland families not just in Baltimore County, but throughout the state," said Gov. Wes Moore.

"With this facility, thousands of Marylanders will have new pathways to work, wages, and wealth through advanced training and high-skilled maritime manufacturing jobs. We thank Anduril for choosing Maryland, and we're ready to build the future of the aerospace and defense economy together."

The facility is expected to support over 14,000 jobs, including more than 3,100 new permanent jobs.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said Arsenal 2 marks a turning point for Sparrows Point.

“For generations, the site shaped America’s steel and shipbuilding legacy, including its critical role during World War II, when workers built the vessels that helped defend our nation," Klausmeier said.

Seeing new life and advanced manufacturing return to this historic area is exciting for Baltimore County, she added. This project will bring thousands of good jobs, new opportunities for local businesses, and billions in long-term economic value, strengthening our county for decades to come.

Brian Schimpf, cofounder and CEO of Anduril, also recognized the historical role of Sparrows Point during World War II. He noted that with Arsenal-2, Anduril will return large-scale shipbuilding to a site that can once again define American naval power.

This facility will make Baltimore County a critical part of America's submarine industrial base, adding the production capacity that the Navy needs to meet its Virginia-class requirements.

"Maryland offers the workforce, the infrastructure, and the industrial heritage this mission demands. We're grateful to Governor Moore and state and local leaders for their partnership in making this investment possible," Schimpf said.

Kerry Doyle, managing director of Tradepoint Atlantic, said one of America’s most important industrial assets will continue that legacy as Anduril reactivates the iconic shipyard to support the next generation of American defense capabilities.

Tradepoint Atlantic has a deep-water port, rail and interstate connections, and access to a world-class workforce.

Together with Anduril, they are bringing a legacy industry back to Baltimore, creating thousands of skilled jobs, and helping strengthen America’s defense industrial base for decades to come.”

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller said the new facility is a generational investment in Maryland’s future, strengthening the state's position as a national leader in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and defense.

“Anduril Industries’ landmark investment confirms Maryland’s status as a global leader in maritime defense manufacturing and a home to the industries of the future,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “We are thrilled to be working with Anduril to support this transformative project and bring thousands of new jobs to Maryland.”

The State of Maryland and Baltimore County have made commitments to match up to 13% of the total anticipated private investment by Anduril through existing economic incentive programs and new appropriations that will require approval of the Maryland General Assembly and Baltimore County Council.

The state incentive package include capital support for the construction of a Center of Excellence facility for workforce training at a to-be-determined site at or near Tradepoint Atlantic.

The State will additionally pursue a Maritime Prosperity Zone federal designation for the region, which will support Maryland’s longstanding maritime industry and experienced maritime workforce.

The Maryland Department of Commerce press release said that since Governor Moore took office, Maryland has attracted more than $17 billion in private investment.

AstraZeneca announced $2 billion last fall to expand its manufacturing presence in Frederick and Gaithersburg and support 2,600 jobs.

Earlier this year, a new Sphere venue was announced at National Harbor in Prince George’s County, which is projected to support 8,000 jobs and generate $1.5 billion in economic development.

Samsung Biologics also opened the company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility in Rockville, retaining more than 500 local jobs in the region.

Most recently, Tradepoint Atlantic broke ground for its Sparrows Point Container Terminal project, driving $1.2 billion in capital expenditures and delivering 1,100 new union jobs close to the Port of Baltimore.

With a labor pool of more than five million people within 60 miles, Baltimore County is an optimal location for heavy industry investment.

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