Advancing AI Education with New Teacher Training

On October 5, UNESCO will mark the 60th anniversary of the Status of Teachers recommendation under the theme "Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures."

To mark World Teachers Day 2026, UNESCO released an AI Competency Framework for Teachers outlining 15 key competencies, including artificial intelligence, ethics, pedagogy, and a human-centered approach.

The framework aims to help teachers leverage AI while prioritizing human agency and teachers’ rights as education evolves.

Earlier this year, Career Communications Group completed its Teacher AI Training Materials and the AI Early Talent Training Certification, both fully aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Artificial Intelligence Guidance for K–12 Schools and the Maryland AI Enablement Strategy.

CCG’s instructional resources support educators in integrating AI into classroom teaching.

This initiative coincides with Maryland’s leadership in preparing students for an AI-driven future.

The recently enacted Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development, establish best practices, and promote AI literacy across K-12 education.

The legislation recognizes AI as an essential competency for educators and students as technology transforms education and the workforce.

CCG’s new Teacher AI Training Materials offer practical, classroom-ready content to help educators understand, teach, and responsibly use AI, while fostering critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming every sector of our economy, and education must evolve just as rapidly," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "Teachers cannot prepare students for tomorrow's careers without the knowledge, confidence, and instructional resources to effectively teach AI today. These materials empower educators to lead the next generation of learning while ensuring students become ethical, informed, and innovative users of artificial intelligence."

The curriculum emphasizes that AI should enhance, not replace, effective teaching.

Developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the Teacher AI Training Materials include foundations of artificial intelligence for educators, classroom lesson plans and instructional activities, prompt engineering and effective AI classroom applications, AI ethics, bias, privacy, and cybersecurity, digital citizenship and responsible AT.

The Teacher AI Training Materials, developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, cover foundational AI concepts, classroom lesson plans, prompt engineering, AI ethics, bias, privacy, cybersecurity, digital citizenship, critical thinking, career exploration, and student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development.

The curriculum emphasizes that AI should enhance, not replace, effective teaching, and provides educators with practical tools to improve instruction and prepare students for technology-driven careers.

Completing these materials advances CCG's mission to support Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools.

The Maryland Department of Labor partially funded this project, demonstrating the state's commitment to equipping educators and students with essential AI and workforce skills.

This investment highlights the importance of professional development in preparing Maryland's students for careers shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

"Preparing students for the future begins by preparing their teachers," Taborn added. "By equipping educators with high-quality AI instructional resources, we are strengthening classrooms today while building Maryland's innovation workforce for tomorrow. We are grateful to the Maryland Department of Labor for helping make this important initiative possible through its support of this project."

Career Communications Group has also launched ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, a new learning and skills platform on its STEM City USA metaverse.

As AI rapidly transforms the workplace, ASCEND is designed for professionals, veterans, and anyone seeking career advancement.

It connects learners with expertise in AI, cybersecurity, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other fast-changing fields.

The platform brings together leading STEM experts, industry leaders, and educators, making their knowledge accessible when needed.

Learn more at Career Communications Group’s AI NEXTGEN America Conference.

× Artificial intelligence is changing education. But what does that mean for teachers?@UNESCO's AI Competency Framework for Teachers sets out 15 competencies across five key areas, including AI ethics, pedagogy and a human-centred approach.The goal? To help teachers harness AI while keeping human agency and teachers’ rights at the heart of education.📘 https://t.co/9Z9uOqRsC8 #WorldTeachersDay — UNESCO (@UNESCO) October 4, 2026

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