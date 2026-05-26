Advancing Film & TV Careers Through Workforce Development

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The foundation notes that such initiatives reflect a broader industry shift toward workforce infrastructure, with apprenticeship emerging as a scalable solution.

During National Apprentice Week 2026, over 2,700 events highlighted the expanding importance of apprenticeships in developing skilled talent.

In Los Angeles, the Handy Foundation brought together industry leaders, emerging professionals, and community partners for events focused on career pathways in film and television through apprenticeship and workforce development.

Discussions emphasized workforce readiness, access, and opportunity in entertainment. The foundation also organized a high school set visit, alumni wellness programming, and other initiatives to promote career sustainability and production readiness.

A key event was an industry screening of Michael, co-hosted with the California Film Commission.

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D. L. Hughley made a surprise appearance in support of Apprenticeship Week and the foundation’s mission. Riccarda Lacey, producer at Access Hollywood, served as industry host, while Jasmine Sanders, co-host of The D.L. Hughley Show, moderated a post-screening panel with Ri-Karlo Handy, founder and CEO of The Handy Foundation, Colleen Bell, director of the California Film Commission, and apprentice Chelsye Abrams, who contributed to the film.

The week concluded with the Next Frame: Apprenticeship Week Honoree Party at Los Angeles Center Studios, an annual fundraising and impact event recognizing leaders in workforce development.

Honorees included RJ Olson (MRC) and Jenise Caiola (ITV) as Employer Champions of the Year; Shawn Sanbar, Dan Warner, and Kathy Blake of Atlas Digital as Partner Champions of the Year; Allison Frenzel of the California Department of Education as Public Sector Champion of the Year; and Alice Nezu of Hollywood High School as Education Partner of the Year.