AI and Cybersecurity

The Maryland Department of Labor is marking Cybersecurity Awareness Month by offering $500,000 in competitive grant funding through the Security Clearance Talent Pipeline initiative.

This program supports Marylanders in accessing careers, navigating the security clearance process, completing specialized training, and securing positions with defense employers statewide.

Employers, training providers, workforce partners, and higher education institutions are encouraged to apply. The pre-proposal conference is scheduled for October 30 at 1 p.m., and proposals are due by January 8, 2027.

The Department was also a founding partner of Career Communications Group's inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards.

At the conference, a seminar addressed the importance of vigilance as modern ultrasound systems increasingly rely on complex software and digital connectivity.

The session focused on cybersecurity, veterans, defense, and national security, highlighting AI's role in safeguarding the nation.

Panelists stressed that foundational cybersecurity practices, such as identity and access management, secure configurations, alignment, and continuous mentoring, are essential for national resilience.

Anshu Saxena Arora, Ph.D., professor of marketing, artificial intelligence, and social robotics at a National Science Foundation-funded AI & Robotics Lab and Academy of International Business Southeast Fellow, posed a central question: What happens when academia and industry collaborate to address one of today’s most pressing issues: Can AI Keep America Safe?

Dr. Arora noted that the panel discussion at the AI NEXTGEN AMERICA and Futurist Awards Conference in Baltimore, provided fresh perspectives and valuable insights.

She highlighted the significance of sharing the stage with industry leaders Renata Spinks-McNeal, executive chief at Cybersecurity International, and Celena Noel, associate partner at IBM Consulting and the event's moderator. The discussion addressed several key topics:

Cybersecurity, emphasizing emerging threats and strengthening digital defenses

Responsible AI, focusing on balancing innovation with security, accountability, and trust

Defense and national security, exploring AI applications that improve mission readiness

Veterans and workforce development, highlighting efforts to connect veterans with career opportunities in cybersecurity and emerging technology

Dr. Arora emphasized that keeping America safe in the age of AI requires both advanced technologies and informed decisions about governance, security, and trust.

She stressed the need for ongoing dialogue among academia, industry, and policymakers.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home

According to CyberSeek, approximately 1.34 million people work in cybersecurity in the United States, with employers seeking to fill about 514,000 open positions.

The Cybersecurity Supply and Demand Heat Map reports 1,337,400 individuals in core cybersecurity roles and 514,359 active job openings nationwide. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks around 192,900 specialized information security analyst positions.

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