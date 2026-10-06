AI and the Future of Work

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization recently reported that 40% of current skill sets no longer meet job market needs, and 22% of jobs will change by 2030 due to technological advances.

Additionally, one in five individuals aged 15-34 are not participating in formal skill development.

A UNESCO International Center has identified key priorities, including the competencies young people need to succeed, effective technical and vocational education, the influence of artificial intelligence and sustainability on future skills, and strategies for inclusive opportunities.

How is AI transforming jobs, education, healthcare, and national security?

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore is an important event for those interested in how AI affects daily life, work, and society. For students and apprentices, this event offers valuable guidance on the skills and opportunities shaping future careers and highlight how innovation and responsible technology can support the next generation entering the workforce.

The conference features seminars on AI’s role in transforming jobs, education, healthcare, and national security.

David Jones will lead the "Who Powers AI?" seminar, focusing on data centers, energy, the electric grid, and local communities.

Aalliyeh Clinton will present on AI, skilled trades, and advanced manufacturing.

Christine Burkette will discuss AI’s impact on education, including how schools, teachers, families, and students adapt, as well as AI and financial literacy.

Todd Frech will address AI’s influence on health and medicine, highlighting both opportunities and challenges.

Reggie Smith, Ernest Smiley, William Makell, and Amit Arora will examine how AI is reshaping the workforce, identify emerging job sectors, and outline essential skills for today’s economy.

Renata Spinks-McNeal, a cybersecurity and risk management expert, will participate in a seminar on cybersecurity, veterans, defense, and national security, focusing on AI’s role in keeping America safe.

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