The first session of the AI NEXTGEN America Conference, "AI is Already in Your Life," was moderated by Jessica Johnson, a clinical psychologist and holistic coach with 20 years of leadership development experience.

Panelist Todd Frech, associate director at Adaptive Biotechnologies and a healthcare practitioner with over 40 years of experience, discussed AI governance and accountability in healthcare diagnostics.

Frech, a U.S. Navy veteran, previously led the development of the second commercially viable electronic medical records in the United States and now supports startup labs and volunteers at a Red Cross shelter in Charleston.

William J. Makell Jr., a former U.S. Coast Guard rescue pilot, now leads a training and coaching business and has contributed to the White House Leadership Program.

He stressed the importance of adaptability and continuous learning as AI becomes more integrated into daily life.

Both Frech and Makell provided practical examples of AI applications, including automating home systems, managing schedules, and summarizing news and meetings.

Frech cited a Radiological Society of North America study showing that AI-assisted mammography can increase cancer detection rates by 6% to 20% and reduce workload by up to 90%, depending on the triage model.

The panel agreed that while AI can improve efficiency, human oversight remains essential, especially in critical situations.

For example, recent incidents in Atlanta showed that self-driving cars can become confused by unexpected obstacles, highlighting the need for human intervention.