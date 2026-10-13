AI NEXTGEN America 2026

AI NEXTGEN America, held on October 9-10, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center, convened leaders from artificial intelligence (AI), workforce development, and STEM education, culminating with the Futurist Awards.

The conference explored AI’s pervasive role in society, its impact on education and the workforce, and the ethical and practical challenges of its integration.

The opening session, “AI is Already in Your Life,” moderated by psychologist Jessica Johnson, highlighted AI’s growing presence in daily routines—from automating home systems to summarizing news and meetings.

Panelist Todd Frech, a healthcare AI governance expert, noted AI’s contributions to diagnostics, such as mammography, which can now improve cancer detection rates and reduce clinician workloads.

However, he and fellow panelist William Makell Jr. (a former Coast Guard pilot turned coach) emphasized that human oversight is crucial—recent incidents with self-driving cars in Atlanta illustrated the limitations of autonomous systems and the need for human intervention.

Interviews, informal discussions, and networking occurred parallel to the seminars.

In one interview, Dr. Shuangbao “Paul” Wang, chair of computer science at Morgan State University, stressed that AI’s foundations lie in mathematics and reinforcement learning. He advocated for strong math skills as a prerequisite for AI study.

Morgan State’s new bachelor’s degree in AI, rapidly developed by adapting a cloud computing curriculum, reflects how universities are responding to the surging demand for AI talent.

The university’s project-based learning approach prepares students for real-world applications; practical initiatives, like AI-driven programming support tools for students, foster both problem-solving and independence.

Michelle Oladele-Kuyoro, a junior at Morgan State, described her work on a web-based AI assistant for computer science students. By consolidating resources and leveraging AI engines, the assistant provides timely help, though Michelle underscored the value of independent research alongside AI support.

Dr. Wang and Michelle discussed challenges such as algorithmic bias, especially in facial recognition and insurance, which can disadvantage marginalized groups.

The consensus: transparency, accountability, and user empowerment are essential for equitable, trustworthy AI.

Dr. Amit Arora, a supply chain management professor at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC), contributed insights on AI’s impact on employment. He argued that AI doesn’t replace entire jobs but rather automates specific tasks, requiring workers to adapt and focus on uniquely human skills like communication, empathy, teamwork, and critical thinking.

UDC’s new AI and robotics concentration, supported by National Science Foundation funding, aims to bridge skill gaps and foster global industry-academia collaboration.

Arora encouraged professionals to delegate routine tasks to AI, monitor its shortcomings, and use these lessons to guide personal growth. Such strategies can help workers remain resilient amid technological disruption.

A key seminar, “Can AI Keep America Safe?” brought together academics and industry experts—Renata Spinks-McNeal (Cybersecurity International), Celena Noel (IBM Consulting), and Dr Anshu Arora—to discuss AI’s role in cybersecurity, defense, and national security. The panel highlighted:

The need for robust digital defenses against emerging threats

Balancing rapid innovation with responsible use, accountability, and public trust

The importance of veteran workforce development in cybersecurity and technology

The consensus was clear: advanced technology alone isn’t enough. Effective governance, informed policies, and ongoing dialogue between academia, industry, and government are vital to ensure AI is used responsibly and safely.

AI NEXTGEN America showcased the technology’s transformative potential in healthcare, education, the workforce, and national security. The event underscored the importance of strong foundational skills, ethical practices, transparency, and cross-sector collaboration.

Thank you to everyone who was part of the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Futurist Awards: our honorees, presenters, hosts, partners, sponsors, guests and crew.

HOLD THE DATE: We return in October 2027. Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home