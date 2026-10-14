AI NEXTGEN America and Futurist Awards Return in 2027

Career Communications Group has announced the return of AI NEXTGEN America and the Futurist Awards in October 2027, themed 'ASCEND: From Promise to Practice.'

Hold-the-date notices are now live across CCG's websites and channels.

At the 2026 Futurist Awards, Career Communications Group honored innovators and organizations in science and technology for their significant contributions to AI, energy, and responsible governance.

The event recognized individuals shaping both their fields and the broader ethical landscape of emerging technologies.

Key themes included accelerating scientific discovery, integrating AI for societal benefit, strengthening governance, and advancing inclusive, human-centered progress.

Perspectives from government, business, education, and technology highlighted a future defined by responsible and impactful innovation.

HOLD THE DATE: AI NEXTGEN America & the Futurist Awards returns in October 2027.

Theme: ASCEND: From Promise to Practice. Learn more at https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-home