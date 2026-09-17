Career Communications Group (CCG) today announced an outstanding lineup of industry leaders, educators, innovators, and technology experts who will serve as seminar panelists and speakers at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference, taking place October 9-10, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The conference will bring together students, professionals, educators, employers, and community leaders to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming careers, education, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, manufacturing, and economic opportunity across America.

Designed to make AI accessible and understandable for everyone, the conference features interactive seminars focused on the real-world impact of artificial intelligence and the skills needed to thrive in the emerging AI economy.

"AI NEXTGEN America is focused on helping people understand how artificial intelligence is reshaping our world and how they can participate in the opportunities it creates," said conference organizers. "Our panelists represent the leaders, innovators, and educators who are helping define the future of work, learning, healthcare, energy, and technology."

Featured Seminar Speakers and Panelists

AI Is Already in Your Life: What It Is, What It Isn't and Why It Matters

Conference attendees will hear from:

Todd Frech, Senior Project Manager, Adaptive Biotechnologies

Ernest Smiley, CEO, Georgetown Analytics & Technology

William Makell, Jr., CEO, WJM Success Solutions, Inc.

This session will provide a practical introduction to artificial intelligence, separating fact from fiction while helping attendees understand how AI already influences everyday life.

Will AI Take My Job? The Jobs Changing, the Jobs Growing and the Skills America Needs Now

Panelists include:

Reggie Smith, Former President, U.S. Distance Learning Association

Amit Arora, Professor of Supply Chain Management, University of the District of Columbia

Chris Motz, Chief Partnerships Officer, University of Maryland Global Campus

The discussion will examine workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills that will define success in the AI-powered economy.

Who Powers AI? Data Centers, Energy, the Electric Grid and Your Community

Featured speaker: David Jones, CEO, Lumina Energy

Panelists will explore the critical relationship between artificial intelligence, energy infrastructure, data centers, and the future of America's power grid.

From the Shipyard to the Smart Factory: AI, Skilled Trades and Advanced Manufacturing

Featured speaker: Aalliyeh Clinton, CEO, Monneah's Engineered Materials

This session highlights how AI is transforming manufacturing, engineering, and skilled trades while creating new pathways into high-demand technical careers.

Will AI Change the Way My Children Learn? Schools, Teachers, College and Education in the AI Age

Featured speaker: Christine Burkette, Founder, Michigan Youth STEM, Tech & Aeronautics

Attendees will learn how educational institutions, teachers, students, and families are adapting to the opportunities and challenges created by AI-enabled learning.

Can AI Help Me Live Longer and Better? Healthcare and the Future of Medicine

Featured speaker: Todd Frech, Senior Project Manager, Adaptive Biotechnologies

The session will explore how artificial intelligence is driving advances in healthcare, diagnostics, research, and personalized medicine.

Can AI Keep America Safe? Cybersecurity, Veterans, Defense and National Security

Panelists include:

Renata Spinks-McNeal, CEO, CyberSec International, Inc.

Anshu Arora, Professor of Marketing, AI, and Robotics, University of the District of Columbia

This discussion will focus on the role of AI in cybersecurity, national defense, veteran workforce development, and protecting critical infrastructure.

Is AI Coming for Your Money? Banking, Investing, Fraud and the Future of Finance

Panelists include:

Christine Burkette, Founder, Michigan Youth STEM, Tech & Aeronautics

Dr. Calvin Nobles, University of Maryland Global Campus

Experts will discuss AI's growing impact on financial services, investment strategies, fraud prevention, and consumer financial literacy.

In addition to the seminar panels, attendees will hear from distinguished speakers with keynote presentations on:

"Maryland at the Center of America's AI Future"

"Powering the AI Economy: Energy, Infrastructure and Maryland's Competitive Advantage"

"Imagine What Comes Next"

For registration information and conference updates, visit the AI NEXTGEN America Conference website https://ccgmag.com/mpage/ainextgen-register

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference is designed for students, educators, job seekers, professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, policymakers, and anyone interested in understanding how AI will influence the future of work and society.

Participants will gain practical insights, connect with industry leaders, explore career opportunities at the AI NEXTGEN Career Expo, and develop a personal roadmap for success in the AI economy.

AI NEXTGEN America is a national conference and workforce development initiative focused on preparing students, professionals, educators, and communities for success in the age of artificial intelligence.

Through thought leadership, career exploration, networking, and education, the conference connects attendees with the innovators and organizations shaping the future of AI.

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