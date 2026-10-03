AI NEXTGEN America Empowers Communities in Artificial Intelligence

Since 1993, the Foundation for Educational Development Inc. has hosted outreach programs to inspire students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

These initiatives include pre-college programs, the STEM City pre-college speaker series, technology awareness events, and conference sessions in partnership with Career Communications Group.

Supported by Fortune 500 companies, leading universities, federal agencies, and professionals, these programs have reached over 100,000 students.

Through its professional network, the foundation connects participants and mentors with real-life role models and success stories.

This October, the foundation will present AI NEXTGEN America in partnership with Career Communications Group, with the University of Maryland Global Campus serving as the academic partner.

The University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) is a public university that serves working adults, military personnel, and transfer students.

"AI NEXTGEN America is Artificial Intelligence for the People," said Tyrone Taborn, Chairman of the Foundation for Educational Development Inc. board of directors. "We are getting people involved in a discussion about artificial intelligence, which the industry, government, and academia have mostly controlled."

Seminars will provide practical overviews, address misconceptions, and demonstrate how AI affects daily life.

Topics include workforce trends, emerging careers, and the skills needed for success in an AI-driven economy.

Panelists will discuss data centers, the electric grid, and the relationship between AI, energy systems, and the future of America's power infrastructure.

Sessions will also explore how AI is transforming manufacturing, engineering, skilled trades, healthcare, diagnostics, research, personalized medicine, cybersecurity, national defense, veteran employment, infrastructure protection, banking, investing, and finance.

Keynote speakers will address the future of AI in America and strategies for powering the AI economy.

Attendees will gain practical insights, explore career opportunities at the AI NEXTGEN Career Expo, and develop plans for success in the evolving job market. The conference offers opportunities to network, learn, and connect with leaders shaping the future of AI.

Unlike most tech conferences, AI NEXTGEN America focuses on AI's direct impact on everyday people.

Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, share concerns, and participate in accessible discussions. The event is designed for those seeking to understand which skills are most valuable in an AI-driven economy. Students and workers will receive guidance on preparing for future careers and acquiring relevant skills.

The conference fosters inclusive dialogue among workers, parents, students, educators, employers, and organizations, ensuring all voices are heard as AI transforms jobs, education, privacy, and communities.

AI NEXTGEN America goes beyond presentations by inspiring action, advocating for responsible AI, and empowering the public to shape the future.

If you are a parent, student, teacher, or worker interested in learning, AI NEXTGEN America provides the knowledge and resources to help you understand and influence the future of artificial intelligence in your community. Featured seminars will clarify what AI is, what it is not, and why it matters.

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