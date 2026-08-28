AI NextGen America Names UMGC Global Premier and Founding Academic Partner

Baltimore - Aug. 28, 2026 — AI NextGen America, sponsored by Career Communications Group (CCG) and the Foundation for Educational Development, Inc. (FEDI), today announced University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) as its Premier and Founding Academic Partner.

The partnership supports AI NextGen America's focus on workforce development and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing.

Organizers say the collaboration will help connect workforce training opportunities with continuing education and career advancement pathways.

AI Nextgen America will be held October 9–10, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The event will bring together employers, educators, government agencies, veterans, students, and industry professionals to examine how artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies are reshaping the workforce.

Through the collaboration, CCG and UMGC will explore opportunities to align short-term workforce learning with continuing education pathways, and may collaborate on workforce credentialing, educator and trainer development, military and veteran workforce initiatives, and research into emerging workforce needs.

The organizations will also explore ways to connect learners with educational opportunities that support long-term professional growth while addressing evolving workforce demands.

"The challenge is creating trusted pathways that connect what employers need, what people need to learn, and where that learning can take them next," said Tyrone D. Taborn, Chairman and CEO of Career Communications Group. "Having UMGC involved from the beginning helps strengthen that connection between workforce development and higher education."

"UMGC has a long history of serving working adults, military-affiliated learners, and professionals seeking to advance their careers," said Calvin Nobles, PhD, portfolio vice president and dean of the School of Cybersecurity and Information Technology at UMGC. "We are pleased to explore opportunities that align education with workforce needs and help learners prepare for the rapidly evolving opportunities created by artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies."

The partnership brings together CCG's workforce-development network and UMGC's experience serving working adults, military-affiliated learners, veterans, and learners around the world.

About AI NextGen America

AI NextGen America is a workforce development and emerging-technology conference sponsored by Career Communications Group and the Foundation for Educational Development, Inc. The inaugural conference will be held October 9–10, 2026, at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Career Communications Group

Career Communications Group is a media, workforce development, technology, and talent engagement organization that connects employers, educators, government agencies, military organizations, students, and professionals through conferences, media platforms, and workforce initiatives.

About the Foundation for Educational Development, Inc.

The Foundation for Educational Development, Inc. supports educational access, technology literacy, workforce preparation, and pathways to STEM and emerging-technology careers.

About University of Maryland Global Campus

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military service members. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 100 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

For more information, visit umgc.edu/ (https://www.umgc.edu/).

AI NextGen America Names University of Maryland Global Campus Premier and Founding Academic Partner