AI, Skilled Trades, and the Future Workforce

A computer scientist, life scientist, and a material science engineer examined information technology's evolution during a seminar at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore.

For instance, a recent event involved a heavy-lift aerial drone airlifting a wounded soldier from a minefield, which was described as one of the first aerial drone evacuations of its kind.

Another drone reportedly used a mechanical claw to recover a downed drone.

During the seminar, JayFus Doswell, founder and chief executive officer of a biomedical and IT company, who holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and developed what is considered the world's first architecture for artificial intelligence education in 2005, discussed his experience as a software engineer.

Among his company's innovations was integrated optical see-through display artificial intelligence software for combat medics, which enabled pararescue personnel to use augmented reality head-mounted displays to receive step-by-step instructions for procedures such as needle decompression, thereby training medics prior to deployment.

Understand the software development lifecycle. Don't focus solely on programming or a single aspect of AI.

Doswell noted that new graduates in computer science or computer engineering may encounter code-assistance tools in the workplace and reflect on their programming-language and algorithm education.

He emphasized that generative AI tools currently do not modularize code effectively.

Doswell advised new graduates entering advanced artificial intelligence roles to:

Focus on software design

Learn Unified Modeling Language, and

Master object-oriented design to properly structure and modularize software

He said that while autogenerated code can write classes, methods, or functions, code generators are not yet proficient at producing innovative, modular software designs.

Doswell attributed this limitation to the inherent variability in software engineering and referenced a former industry mentor with a photographic memory who could recall every line of code.

Most importantly, effective software design requires attention to coding practices, adherence to design principles, and the development of reviewable test cases.

Doswell explained that some AI companies have reported incidents where agents accessed IP addresses due to test cases that included such information as targets.

He emphasized the importance of ambition, self-awareness, and a comprehensive understanding of the software development lifecycle, rather than focusing solely on programming or a single aspect of artificial intelligence.

Doswell holds undergraduate degrees in cognitive neuropsychology and computer science from Oberlin College, where he was also accepted to the Music Conservatory. He earned a master's degree in computer science from Howard University and a PhD in artificial intelligence from George Mason University, with a 399-page dissertation that established the world's first AI education architecture in 2005.

His experience as a software engineer at a defense contractor taught him the discipline required for sustained coding.

Doswell began studying concert piano and violin at ages four and six, respectively, developing discipline through mastering classical works. His mother, an opera singer, ensured he learned to read music.

John S. Choy, PhD, associate dean for graduate programs research at The Catholic University of America and seminar panelist, possesses research experience in genetics, cell biology, biochemistry, and biophysics.

During the panel, Choy observed that the contemporary workforce can be challenging, as problem-solving skills in one domain may not transfer directly to another.

Although not a computer scientist, he emphasized that in the era of artificial intelligence, the ability to explain observations in multiple ways and to disprove hypotheses is central to critical thinking. Choy directs artificial intelligence initiatives at Catholic University and leads a biology department laboratory that investigates pharmaceuticals' effects on the gut microbiome and employs model systems to study viral infections.

Adopt new tools, maintain cognitive flexibility, and stay current with tech.

He expressed satisfaction in assisting his institution to leverage artificial intelligence and in guiding students to utilize emerging technologies. Choy encourages students to engage in iterative questioning to reach fundamental insights and advises them to develop adaptability and creativity to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.

He noted that early mainframe computers lacked artificial intelligence but relied on human intelligence, underscoring the importance of lifelong learning.

Jessica Johnson, executive vice president of Quiet Geniuses and session moderator, highlighted her nonlinear career path, which includes clinical psychology, holistic coaching, and leadership development, and her experience collaborating with technical leaders for over two decades.

Johnson recommended microlearning, adopting new tools, maintaining cognitive flexibility, and staying current with technological advancements.

Panelist Aalliyeh Clinton emphasized the importance of understanding systems and one's role within them, building professional communities, and seeking guidance from colleagues at various career stages.

Clinton also noted that AI systems learn from users and advised professionals to stay confident, qualified, and resilient, since AI will not replace all jobs.

She graduated from Morgan State University with an engineering degree and is currently on a leave of absence from Johns Hopkins University, where she is pursuing a master's degree in materials science and engineering.

Through her company specializing in engineered materials, she develops personal protective equipment for scientists by reengineering textiles to enhance protection, inclusivity, sustainability, and style.

Additionally, through her nonprofit organization, she educates students in textile engineering, chemistry, and polymer science.