AiNextGen America Announces 2026 Futurist Awards Honorees

Career Communications Group today announced the honorees of the 2026 AiNextGen America Futurist Awards, recognizing leaders, innovators, researchers, educators, executives, organizations and emerging talent contributing to the future of artificial intelligence, technology, industry and the workforce.

Presented as part of the AiNextGen America Conference and Futurist Awards, the awards recognize achievement across major areas of innovation, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital infrastructure, energy, healthcare technology, defense, workforce development, education and emerging technology.

Leading the 2026 honors are Dario Gil, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy (Futurist of the Year) and Isabella Piña, CEO, President & Founder, Inspired Solutions (Technologist of the Year).

"The Futurist Awards recognize people and organizations who are not simply anticipating the future, but actively building it," said Tyrone Taborn, CEO and publisher of Career Communications Group. "These honorees represent the leadership, imagination and commitment needed to translate technological advancement into opportunity and impact."

Futurist of the Year

Dario Gil, Ph.D., Under Secretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy

Technologist of the Year

Isabella Piña, CEO, President & Founder, Inspired Solutions

In the Industry and Technology category are winners including the Advanced Manufacturing Leader Award, the AI Innovator Award, the Digital Infrastructure Leader Award, the Energy Pioneer, the Financial Technology Leader Award, the Healthcare Technology Leader Award, and the Maritime Defense Innovator Award.

Advanced Manufacturing Leader

Charlisha Greene, Vice President, Global Supply Chain & Integration – Air Dominance, The Boeing Company

Christopher Johnston, Contracting Officer, Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal

Jay Lee, Sc.D., Director of Industrial Artificial Intelligence Center, University of Maryland

AI Innovator

Jeannice Fairrer Samani, Ph.D., CEO and Managing Director, Fairrer Samani Group, LLC

Daniel Sierra-Sosa, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, The Catholic University of America

Digital Infrastructure Leader

Lucia Chung, Vice President and CIO, Engineering & Product Support, The Boeing Company

Robert Slone, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientist, UL Solutions

Energy Pioneer

Anthony Kinslow II, Ph.D., CEO and Founder, Gemini Energy Solutions

Migo Szeman Ng, Ph.D., Principal Research Scientist, UL Research Institutes

Financial Technology Leader

Thomas Phillips, Chief of the Intelligence and Security Command and the Ground Vehicle Systems Center, Army Contracting Command - Detroit Arsenal

Healthcare Technology Leader

Betsy Butler, Program Manager, Tanaq Health

Qian Zhang, Ph.D., Research Scientist IV, UL Research Institutes

Maritime & Defense Innovator

Juan Henderson, Acting PEG Chief, Air Force Materiel Command, AFNWC/NIZ Engineer

In the Workforce, Community and Impact category are the AI Governance Leader Awards, the Community Workforce Impact Leader Award, the Corporate Responsibility Leader Award, the Educator of the Future, the Future Workforce Employer Award, and the Community, Impact and Workforce Development Leader Award.

AI Governance Leader

The Catholic University of America

Ryan McManusFounder. techtonic.io

AI Thought Leader

Center for Responsible AI at Virginia State University

David Shrier, Professor of Practice, AI & Innovation, Imperial College London Business School

Community Workforce Impact Leader

Kara Branch, Founder and CEO, Black Girls Do Engineer

Christine Burkette, CEO, Promising Integrations Consulting Firm

Rozlyn Chambliss, Ph.D., Program Integrator, The Boeing Company

Corporate Responsibility Leader

Heidi Spahn, Global Corporate and Community Investment, Corteva Agriscience

Educator of the Future

Agentic FuturePath AI

Kim Lewis, Ph.D.,Vice President for Research and Chief Research Officer, Howard University

Becki Rowan-White, Senior Education Programs Manager, UL Research Institutes

Future Workforce Employer

Tamika King, Site Facility Manager, Leadec

Andrea Lewis-Allen, Senior Manager, The Boeing Company

Sol Rashidi, CEO, ExecutiveAI

Humanitarian Impact

Michael Parr, CEO, SAFE AI

Workforce Development Leader

University of Maryland Global Campus

In the Creative and Emerging Technology category are the Creative Technology Innovator Award, the Interactive Media Innovator Award, and Special Recognition honorees.

Creative Technology Innovator

Audapt, LLC

Interactive Media Innovator

Tennessee State University, SMART Center

Valeria Palacios Cruz, Student, Ceulver/TecNM University

Special Recognition

Kemal Badur, Assistant Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, University of Chicago

Branville Bard Jr., D.P.A., Vice President for Public Safety, Johns Hopkins University

Stephan Daniels, Product Quality Manager, Apple, Inc.

Donald “Doni” Glover, Founder and Publisher, BMORE News

Tammie Jones-Jefferson, Regulatory and Stewardship Leader, Corteva Agriscience

Aleksandra Przegalińska, Professor & Vice Rector for Innovations and AI, Kozminski University

Amy Webb, CEO and Founder, Future Today Strategy Group

The 2026 Futurist Awards demonstrate the breadth of people and institutions contributing to technological transformation. This year's honorees span industry, government, higher education, research, entrepreneurship and community organizations, reflecting the increasingly interconnected ecosystem shaping artificial intelligence and the future of work.

AiNextGen America Conference and Futurist Awards brings together leaders, innovators, educators, technologists and emerging talent to explore artificial intelligence and the technologies shaping the future of work, industry and society.

Career Communications Group, Inc. is a media, workforce development and technology organization dedicated to advancing opportunity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Through its publications, conferences, digital platforms and STEM City USA initiatives, CCG connects students, professionals, educators, employers and communities.

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