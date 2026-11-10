Alabama A&M University Shines

Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University will host the third annual North Alabama Ag Expo on campus Saturday, Nov. 14.

The event highlights agricultural innovation in both urban and rural communities and attracts a diverse audience.

Last month, the Board of Trustees approved new initiatives to strengthen operations, expand academic programs, and support institutional growth.

Alabama A&M University also reported record enrollment for Fall 2026, welcoming 8,256 students and surpassing 8,000 for the first time.

To increase visibility, the university released new marketing videos introducing Alabama's largest HBCU to broader audiences, and its social media platforms have highlighted these achievements.

AAMU students secured first, second, and third place

AAMU students secured first, second, and third place at the 2026 HBCU Business Pitch Competition, outperforming students from 10 institutions during the Oct. 29 event ahead of the 85th Magic City Classic.

Brandon M. Thompson, vice president of diversity & inclusion at NASCAR, spoke with an AAMU media student about the significance of hosting the NASCAR Block Party & Car Show in Birmingham during the 85th Amazon Magic City Classic presented by Coca-Cola.

Thompson emphasized the Classic's economic impact on Birmingham and the importance of supporting both HBCUs and the city.

According to the Magic City Classic website, the event, sponsored by Amazon and presented by Coca-Cola, generates a $25 million economic impact for Alabama, attracts 200,000 participants, and has been held annually since 1945.

AAMU social media also recognized Gavin Shipman, who joined in summer 2026 to pursue a doctorate in food science, building on his neuroscience and business background to study nutrition, brain health, and disease prevention.

First-year Honors student and Presidential Scholar Sage Wytch, majoring in electrical engineering, chose AAMU to continue her family's legacy and is active in NSBE, the Honors Program, and the Pre-Alumni Association. She aims to build connections, advance her career, and create positive change.

Sophomore Jhaylin Taylor earned a $75,000 national scholarship and a multi-summer internship with Toyota, becoming one of five STEM students nationwide selected for the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Fellows Scholarship, awarded by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in partnership with the Toyota USA Foundation.

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