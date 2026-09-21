AMIE 2026, Grants, and Innovation

Stephanie Luster-Teasley Pass, academic dean of the College of Engineering at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, announced that she and a student design team will attend the 2026 AMIE Conference.

The students will present their winning design and take part in sessions on professional development, artificial intelligence, industry needs, and entrepreneurship.

Veronica L. Nelson, chief executive officer of AMIE, Inc., said the organization is excited to bring together leaders, innovators, and students in Washington, DC, from September 20 to 22 for three days focused on innovation, collaboration, and building partnerships.

Howard University will host this year's conference, which aims to strengthen the U.S. engineering workforce.

AMIE 2026 will unite leaders from historically Black colleges and universities, students, researchers, industry, and government to advance technology, talent, and opportunity.

Last week, the Division of Research at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announced that the university has received a five-year, $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of War to launch Accelerate-DAQ, an interdisciplinary research initiative.

The project aims to expand national security research, build classified research capacity, and help North Carolina A&T move toward Carnegie Research status.

Lisa Clough, vice chancellor for research, leads the project, with support from Chancellor James R. Martin II and faculty and students from six colleges working together in research clusters.

The research will focus on trustworthy artificial intelligence, cyber defense, AI-enabled autonomy, quantum computing, and other defense-critical technologies.

The initiative will support faculty, postdoctoral scholars, research staff, and both graduate and undergraduate students.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is now accepting applications for the NGA Summer 2027 College Internship Program.

If you are interested in working with geospatial intelligence and using data-driven analysis, consider applying for an internship in NGA’s Analysis Career Field. The application deadline is September 30.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, enrolled in an accredited college or university, and able to obtain and keep a Top Secret/SCI security clearance.

The National Society of Black Engineers has opened its scholarship applications.

NSBE members can now apply for a range of scholarships, including those sponsored by Cargill, Chevron, Cummins Inc., Deloitte Foundation, Honeywell, Intel Corporation, and others. Applications will be accepted until December 11, 2026.

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