Energy Innovation

Scientific machine learning, digital twins, and high-fidelity computational methods are transforming organizations focused on neural physics by enhancing their ability to process, analyze, and execute operations efficiently and safely.

A new collaboration aims to develop power solutions for data center, defense, industrial, and maritime applications by integrating Ampera's platform with Imperial College London’s expertise in engineering, computational science, and research.

Ampera, an advanced energy technology company, and Imperial College London, a leading institution in science, engineering, medicine, and business, are jointly exploring the creation of intelligent digital representations capable of learning from data, modeling dynamical systems, and generating actionable insights.

The program focuses on designing, assessing, optimizing, and validating energy systems to enable more cost-effective and rapid deployment.

According to a press release, Ampera and Imperial College London are collaborating through the PowerNOW program.

Ampera leverages manufacturing and next-generation energy technologies to deliver power systems via its NuclearNEXT strategy. Its Integrated Energy Architecture facilitates waste heat recovery, conventional power generation, and subcritical nuclear energy, supporting a transition to a clean and abundant energy future.

Ampera has announced a $9 million partnership with Imperial College London to develop NeuralTwin, a physics-based digital twin platform.

Unlike conventional digital twins, which often rely on predefined models and computationally intensive simulations, NeuralTwin integrates first-principles physics with intelligence-based surrogates to accelerate engineering, optimize performance, enhance safety, support licensing, and enable predictive, autonomous operation.

Ampera founder and CEO Brian Matthews stated that this collaboration will enhance all aspects of technology development and has the potential to transform the understanding, monitoring, optimization, and management of complex systems, from licensing and engineering analysis to autonomous operations.

The partnership will also provide a foundation for ongoing research into the convergence of advanced modeling and real-time computational systems.

The broader impact is expected to reduce the time, cost, and technical risk associated with progressing from initial concept to deployable, manufacturable, and licensable energy systems.

Professor Christopher Pain at Imperial College London emphasized the institution’s commitment to translating academic research into commercial applications to accelerate the development of next-generation energy systems.

Dr. Jiansheng Xiang, co-investigator at Imperial College London, described NeuralTwin as an important next step.