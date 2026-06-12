Annual Survey highlights Leading Supporters of Engineering Education

Career Communications Group has announced the top supporters of ABET-accredited engineering schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Since 2003, this annual list has been compiled through surveys of HBCU engineering deans and the Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering (AMIE) alliance.

The results are published each year in CCG's US Black Engineer & Information Technology magazine.

Top supporters are companies and government agencies recognized for their significant contributions to HBCU engineering programs and institutional missions.

HBCU engineering deans evaluate support in areas such as infrastructure modernization, research, advisory council participation, faculty development, scholarships, student projects, stipends, internships, co-ops, and job opportunities in STEM fields.

The annual survey asks deans and the AMIE alliance to identify organizations providing the most impactful support. Supporting HBCUs is vital to national development, as these institutions have produced leaders across professions and drive economic growth in their communities and among graduates.

Leading industry supporters have included top employers in aerospace & defense, technology & IT, construction & engineering, automotive, healthcare & life sciences, e-commerce & retail, federal government & research agencies, nonprofits & education.

These organizations span private industry, federal agencies, research laboratories, and nonprofit educational foundations, indicating a broad network across core sectors such as aerospace, defense, technology, automotive, healthcare, construction, government research, and education. The range indicates strong engagement with both commercial innovation and public sector advancement.

Click here to view the full 2026 Top Supporters list.