Apprenticeships in Action

The U.S. Department of Labor has shared that National Apprenticeship Week will be held from April 26 to May 2, moving to a spring timeframe to highlight Registered Apprenticeship programs. Organized by the Department of Labor, this year’s theme is “America at Work: Making America Skilled Again through Registered Apprenticeship.”

Asya (Hollins) Peña, a leader in artificial intelligence and data center engineering, celebrated National Apprentice Week with an inspirational LinkedIn post.

She said mentorship is a two-way street and is highlighting her partnership with her apprentice, Cerah Ceesay.

Over the past year, Asya has watched Cerah tackle complex challenges, including leading a Google Serve event, navigating a team change, and driving accountability and progress through proactive program management.

Throughout this time, Cerah has built foundational skills that prepare her to thrive in the tech industry.

Programs like this are vital pathways for entry-level readiness.

Asya explained that she came from an underrepresented and non-traditional background in STEM but has thrived thanks to kind and generous mentors. Following the examples of those who helped her is a major reason she applied to be an Apprentice Manager and plans to continue in that role.

Through Cerah's hard work, she has secured a Program Management job at Google and will start next month, now officially Asya's fellow Googler! Learn more about the Google Apprenticeship program here.

Transitioning to another inspiring apprenticeship journey, Cory McCray, author of “The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life” and an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW)-trained electrician and public servant, is celebrating six months since the book dropped on LinkedIn.

McCray’s memoir is a timely work that delivers far more than a success story. It is a vital blueprint for reimagining the value of skilled trades in America.

From the outset, McCray’s voice brings readers into the realities of Baltimore, where hope often feels rationed, and opportunities are few.

Through his lived experience, McCray shows that hope paired with access can be revolutionary.

The book details his pivot from struggle to purpose, beginning with his decision to enter an apprenticeship—a choice that gave him “control over my future.”

McCray doesn’t sugarcoat the obstacles. He walks readers through tough choices, setbacks, and self-doubt that accompany any journey out of hardship.

He is equally candid about the transformative power of mentorship, structured learning, and the dignity of work.

His apprenticeship became the engine not just of his career but also of his personal growth, family stability, and eventually public service as a Maryland State Senator.

What sets this memoir apart is its broader message: apprenticeships are not just alternatives to college but gateways to economic mobility, self-determination, and community uplift.

McCray spotlights how “earn-while-you-learn” programs open doors for those overlooked by traditional education models—especially Black and Brown youth or anyone shut out by circumstance.

Alongside his story, McCray offers practical guidance and inspiration for young people and families considering vocational pathways, as well as for policymakers and educators seeking scalable solutions for workforce equity.

The Apprenticeship that Saved My Life is filled with hard-earned wisdom, compassion, and a call to action for society to invest in every community’s untapped potential.

McCray’s journey is not just a personal triumph but an invitation to spark a movement, reminding us that the right opportunity can change a life and, by extension, a community.

Recommended for young adults, parents, educators, policymakers, and anyone interested in workforce development or the future of vocational education. Uplifting, insightful, and deeply necessary, this book is a testament to the power of skilled trades and the life-changing potential of apprenticeship.

× This National Apprenticeship Week, we’re celebrating partnerships with organizations like @necanet that are expanding opportunities and strengthening America’s skilled workforce 🇺🇸 https://t.co/sE9jTfZeZC — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) April 27, 2026