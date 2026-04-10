Artemis II: NASA’s Historic Moon Mission

As four astronauts return home after nearly 10 days and 685,000 miles around the Moon, NASA has recognized the Mission Control team that guided them safely throughout the journey.

In a recent LinkedIn post, NASA highlighted the hundreds of professionals supporting Artemis II by monitoring spacecraft systems, ensuring crew safety, and maintaining constant communication. Their dedication requires long hours and exceptional teamwork.

Darnell D., an engineer and a , shared a detailed map of the companies involved in building the Artemis II rocket.

Using a launch photo, he outlined each company's contributions: Lockheed Martin built the Orion Crew Capsule, Airbus provided the European Service Module, Northrop Grumman developed the Solid Rocket Boosters, Boeing constructed the Core Stage, and Aerojet Rocketdyne supplied the RS-25 main engines.

Darnell emphasized that this mission represents not only engineering excellence but also high-level collaboration.

Artemis II, powered by NASA’s Space Launch System, is the most powerful rocket ever built, generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff. This achievement reflects the combined efforts of industry leaders. Lockheed Martin’s Orion Crew Capsule serves as the astronauts’ home and command center. Airbus’s European Service Module delivers propulsion, power, water, and life support. Boeing’s 212-foot Core Stage stores propellant and provides structural support. Northrop Grumman’s Solid Rocket Boosters generate over 75% of the thrust needed to leave Earth’s gravity. The Orion Launch Abort System, a 44-foot tower with Northrop Grumman-built motors, can accelerate to over 400 mph in two seconds to ensure crew safety during emergencies. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s RS-25 engines, evolved from the Space Shuttle era, now support deep space exploration.

This mission demonstrates what is possible when thousands of engineers and astronauts work together. For the aerospace community, achievements like this are not only exciting but also deeply meaningful.

× Behind the four astronauts of Artemis II are hundreds of people tracking their every move: monitoring spacecraft systems, evaluating crew safety, and staying in constant communication. Let’s hear it for the team in Mission Control responsible for getting the astronauts around the… pic.twitter.com/ro7G8xy4fa — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026