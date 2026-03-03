ASEE: Engineering Leadership Update

The American Society for Engineering Education has announced that all members of the Engineering Deans Council are invited to attend the 2026 ASEE Engineering Deans Institute, the society’s flagship event for academic engineering leaders.

This annual forum offers deans the opportunity to exchange ideas, address shared challenges, and discuss the future of engineering education and research.

Attendees will hear from thought leaders in higher education, industry, and government, participate in discussions on leadership, diversity, funding, and innovation, and network with peers to foster collaboration and strategic insight.

Recently, members of the Engineering Deans Council were also invited to attend the 2026 ASEE Public Policy Colloquium, which brought together leaders in engineering education to examine the intersection of public policy and higher education.

The event held February 9-11 provided deans with insights into current federal policy developments, opportunities to engage with key policymakers, and guidance on effective advocacy for engineering and STEM education. Highlights included presentations by federal agency representatives and policy experts, discussions on legislative priorities, and networking with public policy professionals.

From Campus to Congress: Building Relationships that Strengthen Engineering Programs and State Workforces.

Following the event, Jim Pfaendtner, dean of engineering and professor of chemical engineering at North Carolina State University, shared on LinkedIn that he moderated a panel at the 2026 Engineering Deans Council Public Policy Colloquium, "From Campus to Congress: Building Relationships that Strengthen Engineering Programs and State Workforces." Pfaendtner noted that he and his colleagues received practical advice from panelists, including Representatives Deborah Ross and David Rouzer and North Carolina State University Chancellor Kevin Howell.

Key takeaways included the importance of building relationships before they are needed and the value of sharing institutional priorities with leadership. When universities connect engineering education, research, and economic development in practical ways, policymakers take notice on both sides of the aisle.

In January 2026, the American Society for Engineering Education welcomed Dr. Brian J. Novoselich as its new CEO and Executive Director.

Novoselich worked closely with Interim CEO Ashok Agrawal and 2025–26 President Christi Patton Luks until he officially assumed the role in January, upon completing his Army career, which spanned more than 30 years and culminated in the rank of Colonel.

Novoselich has been an ASEE member for over 15 years, serving in leadership roles across several divisions, including finance, mechanical engineering, engineering leadership development, and military and veterans. During his Army service, Dr. Novoselich taught for more than 16 years in the Department of Civil and Mechanical Engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he achieved the rank of Professor of Engineering Education. He also held administrative positions, including director of strategic plans and assessment, director of strategic effects, and director of West Point's Center for Innovation and Engineering, overseeing multidisciplinary project-based education and research for the Army, the Department of Defense, and civilian sponsors.

His military career included command and staff roles, with deployments to Bosnia, Kosovo, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Novoselich holds a PhD in Engineering Education from Virginia Tech, a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from USMA. He is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia.

As CEO, Dr. Novoselich will lead ASEE’s efforts to support educators, foster innovation in teaching and learning, promote research, and shape the future of engineering and technology education. His leadership will be vital in building on ASEE’s 133-year legacy and guiding the society’s continued growth.

Founded in 1893, ASEE is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing education in engineering and engineering technology. The Society develops policies and programs to enhance professional opportunities for engineering faculty. It also supports increased student enrollment in engineering and technology programs. ASEE collaborates with national and international organizations to further its mission.

