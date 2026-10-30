Award Honors Outstanding Graduate Leaders at Catholic University

Melvin Williams Jr. served in the U.S. Navy for 32 years, from 1978 to 2010. He rose through the ranks and became a vice admiral, serving as a fleet commander in his final leadership assignment.

This week, the Catholic University of America and its College of Engineering, Physics, and Computing announced the visit of retired Vice Admiral Mevin G. Williams, Jr., on October 16 for the presentation of the Vice Admiral Mel Williams Leadership Excellence Award.

As stated in the university's social media post, this award recognizes graduate students who demonstrate exceptional leadership in both academic and professional contexts.

The award seeks to inspire future leaders in engineering, physics, and computing, foster a culture of excellence, and encourage alumni and donor support for graduate education.

The 2026 recipients are Rachel Morin (physics, doctoral program), Sandeep S. (computer science, doctoral program), James Engelhardt (engineering management, master’s program), and Laney Schulz (biomedical engineering, master’s program).

The university and the College of Engineering, Physics, and Computing expressed gratitude to Vice Admiral Williams for his steadfast commitment to leadership and educational excellence.

His ongoing support is instrumental in developing future leaders.

The retired vice admiral received the BEYA for Professional Achievement award in 1995 as well as induction into the 2011 Career Communications Group Hall of Fame for his contributions to STEM education.

The Vice Admiral Melvin G. Williams Legacy Award at BEYA recognizes the tenets of leadership, mentoring, and performance excellence.