Award-Winning Bioengineering Scholar Graduates from North Carolina A&T

Nya Evans, an honors bioengineering student at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Bioengineering at the May 9 ceremony in Greensboro. She is a 2022 FOSSI Cohort Scholar, Capital One Scholar, and a 2023 College of Engineering Tomé Scholar.

Recently, she was named Outstanding Undergraduate Student in the College of Engineering at NCA&T's 2026 Convocation. Nya shared that being nominated as the undergraduate representative and receiving the award means a lot to her.

In her LinkedIn post, she thanked NCA&T Chancellor James Martin, Engineering Dean Stephanie Luster-Teasley Pass, and Department Chair Jianzhong Lou for their support and guidance.

She also expressed gratitude to her mentors, friends, mentees, and especially her parents, Andrea and Chris, for sharing in her achievements.

In spring and summer 2025, Nya interned at Edwards Lifesciences in California. Over four months, she led a risk assessment for high-level formed balloons, reviewing manufacturing workflows, identifying potential failure points, and implementing strategies to reduce risk, support patient safety, and meet regulatory standards in the THV Unit. She also designed and improved fixtures, ran mechanical deformation tests, and worked on solutions that support long-term reliability and efficient manufacturing. Nya encouraged team collaboration and innovation by gathering feedback and looking for ways to improve designs.

In 2024, she interned in an application development lab in Georgia, where she helped develop technologies for the Life Solutions branch. She led the shift from metal to plastic in orthopedic devices using company materials and SolidWorks, and worked with leaders in North America and Europe to introduce new ideas and help engineers adapt, supporting business growth.

From May to August 2023, Nya was an Abbott Nutrition Regulatory Summer Intern in Illinois. She helped prepare regulatory applications and reviewed global communications to ensure compliance with FDA and other international standards.

In 2020, Nya interned at the Maryland Department of Public Works and Transportation, visiting construction sites in Prince George’s County, MD, and contributing to road, sidewalk, and bridge projects.

A few weeks ago, Nya posted on LinkedIn about her final semester at NCA&T. She highlighted that the NC A&T Biomedical Engineering Society hosted six programs, each drawing 30 to 40 students, and helped expand access to internships, scholarships, and professional opportunities.

Through Girls Like Me, Inc., they reached students in elementary and middle schools in Guilford County, encouraging them to pursue STEM degrees, finish high school, and consider engineering.

As President of both the Biomedical Engineering Society and Girls Like Me, Nya said she is proud of their achievements.

As an Honors Ambassador for the University Honors College, she appreciated the chance to speak, lead, and network with faculty, administrators, alumni, and industry partners, representing a community focused on academic excellence and service.

Nya also fulfilled a personal goal by walking in the Annual Council of Presidents Fashion Show. One of her favorite memories this semester was celebrating her great-grandfather’s 100th birthday.

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