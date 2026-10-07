Baltimore Region Rallies Workforce for a Changing Economy

This week, Maryland and Baltimore County announced that Maryland's skilled workforce was a key factor in Anduril's $3.7 billion investment in a new software-driven shipbuilding facility at Tradepoint Atlantic.

The project will create over 3,100 direct jobs, support 11,000 additional indirect jobs, and generate approximately $2 billion in annual economic output, including $312 million in wages.

The Greater Baltimore Committee has called on educational and workforce organizations to align programs with the increasing demand for skilled trades, engineering, technology, and advanced manufacturing roles.

With Anduril operations beginning in 2030, the region has time to prepare for the revitalization of American shipbuilding and the defense industrial base.

Earlier this year, research from GBC’s Regional Innovation Office identified advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding as key regional opportunities, highlighting the importance of anchor companies in attracting suppliers and jobs.

Anduril's investment will also create opportunities for suppliers, manufacturers, technology companies, and production partners.

On Friday, Career Communications Group, in partnership with the University of Maryland Global Campus, will launch a workforce conference.

Soroush Nazemi, senior director for enterprise technology and operations at UL Research Institutes & UL Standards and Engagement, will join a panel addressing a critical question in today’s AI landscape: "Will AI Take My Job? The Jobs Changing, the Jobs Growing and the Skills America Needs Now."

Nazemi shared on LinkedIn that he looks forward to joining thought leaders and fellow panelists, including Chris Motz, chief partnerships officer at the University of Maryland Global Campus; Reggie Smith III, former president of the U.S. Distance Learning Association and trustee of Berkeley College; and Amit Arora, professor of supply chain at the University of the District of Columbia, for a discussion on how AI is reshaping work, careers, and the skills needed for the future.

Nazemi emphasized that while AI is already transforming the workplace, the conversation should focus not only on changing job roles but also on emerging opportunities, essential skills, and how individuals and organizations can prepare.

The panel will address the future of work, reskilling, career mobility, and practical steps for success in an AI-driven economy. Nazemi expressed pride in representing UL Research Institutes and UL Standards & Engagement at an event that brings together leaders, educators, employers, and professionals for a vital workforce discussion.

Christine Burkette, founder and CEO, will also facilitate key sessions at the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore, covering topics such as AI-powered banking.

Artificial intelligence is changing how we earn, manage, and protect money. The conference will explore what individuals and families need to know to navigate this evolving financial landscape.

The event will also address the impact of AI on education, examining whether it will expand opportunities or deepen existing gaps. Sessions will consider the implications for students, educators, parents, schools, future careers, and the human relationships central to education.

Burkette noted on LinkedIn that these are immediate, practical issues, as AI is already affecting financial decisions, classrooms, workplaces, and opportunities for the next generation. She invited parents, educators, financial professionals, workforce leaders, community advocates, business leaders, and anyone preparing for an AI-driven future to attend the AI NEXTGEN America Conference in Baltimore, October 9–10. Career Communications Group will host the conference on these dates.

The event will address the skills employers need in the AI era, emerging job roles, and how education, training providers, workforce organizations, and government can help individuals prepare for new opportunities.

Maryland was selected for its strong public university system, including the University of Maryland Global Campus, the largest public university in the United States, and its vibrant innovation community.

The AI NEXTGEN America Conference will explore AI’s impact across jobs, education, finance, healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, manufacturing, skilled trades, and economic opportunity.

Speakers from higher education, cybersecurity, engineering, national security, and entrepreneurship will address topics such as advanced manufacturing, carbon footprint reduction, biological diagnostics, secure AI, and data analytics.

Sessions will cover distance learning, marketing, robotics, organizational development, and critical questions about AI’s effects on employment, required skills, education, healthcare, and key industries.

Seminars will provide practical overviews, clarify misconceptions, and show how AI influences daily life and workforce trends.

Panelists will discuss data centers, the electric grid, and the relationship between AI and America’s power infrastructure. Keynote speakers will outline the future of AI in America and strategies for supporting the AI economy.

Attendees will gain practical insights, explore career opportunities at the AI NEXTGEN Career Expo, and develop strategies for success in the evolving job market.

The conference offers networking, learning, and engagement with leaders shaping AI’s future, focusing on AI’s direct impact on everyday life.

Participants are encouraged to ask questions, share concerns, and join accessible discussions.

The event is designed to help attendees understand the most relevant skills in an AI-driven economy.

Students and workers will receive guidance on preparing for future careers.

The conference promotes dialogue among all stakeholders, ensuring diverse perspectives as AI transforms jobs, education, privacy, and communities.

AI NEXTGEN America aims to inspire action, advocate for responsible AI, and empower the public to shape the future.

The event provides knowledge and resources to help individuals understand and influence the future of artificial intelligence in their communities.

Featured seminars will clarify what AI is, what it is not, and why it matters.

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