Barnard College professor continues to be a beacon of knowledge and innovation

Barnard College is honoring Professor Monica L. Miller for her significant contributions to the study of Black dandyism, showcased at the Met Costume Institute.

This year, she shared her expertise in the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which is currently on display through October 26.

The Costume Institute's curator-in-charge, Andrew Bolton, was inspired by Miller's 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. This remarkable work traces the evolution of Black dandyism from the Enlightenment in England to contemporary art scenes in London and New York.

Miller is the first guest curator appointed during Andrew Bolton's nearly decade-long department leadership.

"Superfine" is particularly noteworthy, as it represents the first exhibition at the Costume Institute dedicated exclusively to designers of color, marking a historical moment in the fashion world. Furthermore, it highlights menswear for the first time in 20 years, since the 2003 exhibit "Men in Skirts."

Miller's fascination with dandyism began during her undergraduate studies when she became captivated by Oscar Wilde while exploring 19th-century British literature.

However, it was during her graduate studies at Harvard that she fully recognized the significance of the Black dandy.

This intriguing topic inspired her to develop her Ph.D. dissertation into the influential book Slaves to Fashion.

The recent fashion event highlighted her transformative work, raising an astonishing $31 million—the highest amount ever recorded in the exhibition's 77-year history, as noted by The New York Times.

Professor Miller is working on her upcoming book, Blackness, Swedish Style: Race and the Rhizomatics of Being.

This book promises to illuminate the connections and complexities between Europe, Sweden, and its African Diaspora, as well as Afro-Swedes' experiences.

Professor Miller continues to be a beacon of knowledge and innovation in this vital area of study.

Source: Professor Monica L. Miller Is Making Scholarship Look ‘Superfine’