Best Places to Live for Engineers in 2026

Engineering is still a popular career choice, offering chances to keep learning, earn good salaries, and build a rewarding life.

According to the U.S. Department of War, the microelectronics and defense industries employ between 225,000 and 250,000 core engineers, and they need tens of thousands more each year.

The larger semiconductor industry has about 329,000 workers, including around 27,300 engineers.

In defense and aerospace, the Department of Defense employs over 100,000 civilian engineers, and major contractors provide about 1.1 million technical jobs, including 160,000 aerospace engineers and other specialists.

Where engineers can find both career growth and a good quality of life

Recent research from Livability.com and Chmura Economics & Analytics points out top engineering hubs across the country, from the Northeast’s microelectronics and defense areas to the aerospace and manufacturing centers in the Sunbelt and West Coast.

Their findings show cities where engineers can find both career growth and a good quality of life.

Livability looks at small and mid-sized cities, considering affordability, cultural activities, and how well they attract talent.

They also highlight great communities in their annual "Top 100 Best Places to Live" list.

Chmura Economics & Analytics offers labor market insights through consulting and tools like JobsEQ.

Amanda Ellis, editor-in-chief at Livability.com, says their goal is to help people find the best place to live for both lifestyle and career.

Dr. Chris Chmura, CEO of Chmura Economics & Analytics, adds that the best cities for engineers have strong job demand, good pay, long-term growth, and affordability.

Engineering is still a popular career choice

By combining workforce data with quality-of-life information, Livability and Chmura have found cities where engineers can do well at work and in life.

The 2026 "Best Places to Live for Engineers" list includes top cities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Ohio, Michigan, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Arizona, California, and Colorado.

Each region features three top cities and three honorable mentions, focusing on places with populations between 50,000 and 500,000.

The selection is based on four main factors: job availability, salary competitiveness, market growth, and career advancement potential.

Opportunity looks at local job openings and specialization.

Earnings Quality considers wage premiums and cost of living.

Growth & Demand tracks city growth and hiring trends.

Career Acceleration measures long-term mobility and advancement.

In the Northeast, the top cities for engineers are Nashua, NH; Waltham, MA; and Framingham, MA. East Hartford, CT; Cambridge, MA; and Lynn, MA are also recognized as honorable mentions.

For the Midwest, Middletown, OH; Rochester Hills, MI; and Sterling Heights, MI lead the way, with Novi, MI; Hamilton, OH; and Farmington Hills, MI as honorable mentions.

In the Southeast, Palm Bay, FL; Alafaya, FL; and Melbourne, FL are top picks, while Apopka, FL; Apex, NC; and North Charleston, SC receive honorable mentions.

The Southwest highlights Marana, AZ; Leander, TX; and Cedar Park, TX, with Round Rock, TX; Pflugerville, TX; and Chandler, AZ as honorable mentions.

In the West, Milpitas, CA; Hawthorne, CA; and Cupertino, CA are top cities, and Parker, CO; Sunnyvale, CA; and Castle Rock, CO are listed as honorable mentions.