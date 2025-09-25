BEYA’s Journey Through the Decades

When BEYA was first introduced, John Brooks Slaughter (1934 –2023), the first Black American to lead the National Science Foundation, exemplified the era’s spirit of engineering excellence and institutional leadership.

His work focused on the development of computer algorithms for system optimization and discrete signal processing.

At NASA, Guion “Guy” Bluford made history as the first African American astronaut in space, while James W. Mitchell, a chemist at Bell Labs, advanced semiconductor research and analytical chemistry. By the early 2000s, technology leaders had begun to explore the use of automation and intelligent systems in national defense.

Their work wasn’t focused on artificial intelligence — a field then in its infancy — but they helped to lay the scientific foundations that would later enable AI innovation.

Linda Gooden of Lockheed Martin became a trailblazer, leading massive IT systems projects and overseeing early AI-enabled defense and intelligence programs. Her work demonstrated how computational intelligence was becoming an essential part of America’s security infrastructure.

In the following decade, BEYA winners became central to industries where AI was no longer experimental; it had become practical and necessary.

At Symantec, John W. Thompson helped bring machine learning into cybersecurity, defending against a growing wave of digital threats.

helped bring machine learning into cybersecurity, defending against a growing wave of digital threats. Ursula Burns, as CEO of Xerox, guided the company’s legendary PARC division, where document AI, automation, and knowledge systems reshaped office technologies.

Meanwhile, Alicia Boler-Davis at General Motors took the lead on connected and autonomous vehicle systems, paving the way for the self-driving car revolution.

This decade marked the transition from automation to autonomy — and BEYA honorees were at the forefront of the charge.

The current decade has seen more voices emerge in AI and its applications. Gilda Barabino, president of Olin College of Engineering, advocates for AI-driven biomedical research and the expansion of diversity in emerging technology fields. Jeanette Epps, a NASA astronaut, contributed to missions involving autonomous robotics and AI in space exploration.

Freeman Hrabowski, president emeritus of UMBC, built one of the nation’s strongest pipelines for AI and machine learning education, ensuring underrepresented communities gain access to the future of work.

From the pioneers of the 1980s to today’s AI innovators, the trajectory of BEYA winners mirrors the evolution of STEM itself. What began with engineering breakthroughs and barrier-breaking leadership has evolved into shaping the AI-powered future of society. The common thread across all decades? BEYA honorees consistently use their expertise and influence to open doors for the next generation.

As AI reshapes industries from healthcare to aerospace, the leaders celebrated at BEYA continue to set the standard for excellence, innovation, and inclusion.

The next generation of BEYA awardees will not only use AI, but also define its future.

BEYA recognizes leaders who define the future of STEM. In the 1980s and 1990s, awardees broke barriers in science, aerospace, and corporate leadership. Today, honorees are at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and autonomous systems.

Trailblazing BEYA Winners (1980s–1990s) include John Brooks Slaughter, a former NSF director and champion of diversity in STEM, George Carruthers, known for his achievements in space imaging and astrophysics pioneer, Guion “Guy” Bluford, the first African American astronaut in space, and James W. Mitchell, a trailblazing analytical chemist in advanced semiconductor methods.

Notable AI-Connected BEYA honorees (2000s–2020s) include Linda Gooden (Lockheed Martin), who oversaw AI-enabled defense systems, John W. Thompson (Symantec), who introduced machine learning in cybersecurity, Alicia Boler-Davis (GM), who led development of advanced connected and autonomous vehicles, and Freeman Hrabowski (UMBC), who spearheaded the building of AI and ML education pipelines.