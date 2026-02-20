BEYA 40: Becoming Everything You Are in a Defining Year

In one of the most difficult environments in the 40-year history of Becoming Everything You Are (BEYA), the 40th anniversary conference did more than endure. It made an impression.

Against a backdrop of uncertainty in government, military, and defense-sector participation, BEYA 40 demonstrated the durability of an institution that has become a cornerstone for STEM access, workforce mobility, and national talent development. With 7,454 attendees, this year stands among the top twenty years in the conference’s history, a remarkable outcome given the headwinds facing the broader ecosystem.

Registration totals are finalized through the Baltimore Convention Center seven days after the event for settlement, and final confirmation is pending. Once verified, the official count will further underscore what many experienced firsthand: BEYA 40 delivered impact at scale.

In advance of the conference, Career Communications Group Chairman and CEO Tyrone Taborn anticipated a significant decline in participation from government agencies, military branches, and defense contractors. Despite President Trump’s Executive Order directing federal agencies to support HBCU growth and activities, budget uncertainty and shifting priorities created legitimate concern about turnout.

× Expand CCG Lydia Thomas, Linda Gooden and William Albright

“We expected to see a significant decline,” Taborn said. “Given the environment, it would not have been surprising. I was pleased that the Army National Guard, the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force came out to recruit this year.”

Their presence mattered. In uncertain times, recruitment is often the clearest signal of institutional commitment. The participation of these branches reinforced that national defense and national progress remain dependent on STEM talent. It also affirmed that BEYA continues to be viewed as a trusted platform for identifying and engaging high-caliber engineers, technologists, and leaders.

One of the highlights of BEYA 40 was Maryland State Senator Cory McCray’s engagement with high school students on the importance of apprenticeships. Speaking directly to young attendees, McCray emphasized that four-year degrees are not the only pathway to success in STEM and technical careers. Drawing from his own background as a union electrician, he underscored how apprenticeship programs provide structured training, paid learning opportunities, and long-term career stability. His message resonated with students exploring multiple pathways into engineering, technology, and skilled trades, reinforcing BEYA’s broader commitment to inclusive access across the full spectrum of STEM professions.

× Expand Cory

Reaching forty years is not simply a measure of longevity. It is a measure of trust. Trust from corporations. Trust from federal agencies. Trust from universities. Trust from students and professionals who see BEYA as a pathway to opportunity.

Over four decades, BEYA has weathered recessions, political transitions, defense drawdowns, and workforce disruptions. Each era tested its relevance. Each era strengthened its resolve. BEYA 40 proved that institutions built on mission rather than momentum are more resilient in difficult climates.

× Expand CCG Army National Guard

Ranking among the top twenty years in conference history during one of the most uncertain periods in four decades was not accidental. It reflects the strength of the BEYA brand, the loyalty of corporate partners, the urgency of STEM workforce development, and the depth of a multigenerational alumni network that continues to return, recruit, mentor, and lead.

Beyond the numbers, BEYA 40 reaffirmed its cultural capital. Interviews were conducted. Offers were extended. Technical sessions were filled. Awards celebrated excellence. Students encountered possibility. Professionals expanded networks. Employers secured talent. The energy in Baltimore reflected what Becoming Everything You Are has always represented: advancement through preparation, performance, and purpose.

Tyrone Taborn anticipated contraction. Instead, the conference delivered stability and, in critical areas, strength. That outcome speaks not only to attendance figures, but to institutional resilience.

Forty years in, Becoming Everything You Are is not just a conference. It is infrastructure. In one of the most challenging environments in its history, that infrastructure held.